New Green leader must unify party after crowded race, members say, as Paul marks historic win

After a nine-month leadership race and a crowded field of eight candidates that members took eight ballots to narrow to one, victor Annamie Paul agreed with her closest competitor that the Green Party has work to do unifying its ranks.

“Even with a party like ours that worked really hard to do politics differently, when you have eight candidates and all the passion and intensity and work that it takes to run, that is completely normal that there has to be work towards coming together,” said Ms. Paul in an interview Oct. 5, her voice hoarse from hours of interviews after her Oct. 3 win.

“I will definitely do all that is necessary to make sure we enter the next election completely unified because that’s what our members expect and that’s what people in Canada deserve.”

Green Party members cast nearly 24,000 ballots—almost 10 times the turnout in 2006, and 69 per cent of its current membership list—and Ms. Paul took 12,090 votes, ahead of Toronto lawyer Dimitri Lascaris, who came in a close second and led for a couple of rounds before ending up with 10,081 votes.

That result so close to the frontrunner shows his eco-socialist message resonated with party members, said Mr. Lascaris, adding the party and Ms. Paul should see that there’s an opportunity to fill a vacuum on the political left that the party failed to fill in the last election.

“The mood of the time is calling for this boldly progressive platform,” he said, and it’s “clear” the members, as a whole, want to see the party become “considerably” more progressive, though perhaps not to the point for which he was advocating.

More than just political orientation, the race revealed the party is “in need of unification,” said Mr. Lascaris, who pointed to the recent resignation of party executive director Prateek Awasthi following CBC News reports about his handling of harassment complaints at his past workplace. Mr. Awasthi said allegations against him are “untrue,” but that “they are a distraction to the work of the party.”

“I think there’s a lot of healing to be done and if we approach it in this spirit of mutual respect, I think we can emerge from this difficult period a much stronger party and a better party, but there is some healing and uniting to be done, that’s for sure,” said Mr. Lascaris.

Green MP Jenica Atwin (Fredericton, N.B.) agreed the new leader has work to do to unify members, and she said she noticed lots of division during the race.

“We need to find better ways to engage the membership,” said Ms. Atwin, who said her top three choices were Ms. Paul, Mr. Lascaris, and Meryam Haddad, another self-described socialist who the party executive dropped and then reinstated to the race just days before voting began. That’s not unlike the hundreds of members who Ms. Paul said she called ahead of the vote, who told her they had ranked her and Mr. Lascaris in the top spots.

“That speaks to all that we have in common as opposed to the things where we differ,” said Ms. Paul.

Members disagree on need for shift left

Ms. Atwin said she struggled with the talk of labels throughout the race, like eco-socialist, and suggestions the Greens weren’t left-wing, both things she considers herself. A “sharper turn to the left” shouldn’t hinge on their success in next federal election, as she said the party is “strongly left, as it is,” but “clearly there needs to be a voice firmer on eco-socialist values.”

To Ms. Paul, the party remains the most progressive “by a country mile,” and parliamentary leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.) echoed that assessment, saying she disagreed with the premise of Mr. Lascaris’ campaign, and the assertion that the party needed to move left.

“We’re there already … I think what’s happened is that people who come to us from the NDP have been brainwashed by the NDP smear that tries to say Greens are right wing. It’s never been true, we’ve always been progressive,” said Ms. May, pointing to pharmacare, guaranteed liveable income, and free post-secondary tuition as longstanding platform policies.

These were some of the “urgent” issues Ms. Paul presented as her priorities in press conferences following her win, paired with the party’s work towards addressing the climate emergency as the rallying cry. Ms. Paul also spoke of long-term care reform, and as she readies for a byelection race in Toronto Centre, Ont., later this month, the apparent inequalities in the dense riding grappling with the opioid crisis and the strain of COVID-19.

The party could go further on its policies addressing extreme wealth, said Mr. Lascaris, who called for a higher rate of taxation on the highest income earners, as well as estate taxes.

“Ultimately, it’s up to members to decide, but the perspective of the new leader on the policy orientation of the party moving forward is influential,” he said, and it’s still too early to tell whether Ms. Paul will take up that call, but he said he believes she’s open and that he’d be willing to help.

Both Ms. Atwin and Ms. Paul pointed to the next policy convention as an opportunity for that kind of dialogue.

“I also believe in the concept of an open tent, an umbrella for all, a voice for all, because we are a party of consensus, we bring in different perspectives and we work on it and we come to a middle ground,” said Ms. Atwin, who noted the last election’s slogan (“Not left. Not right. Forward together.”) alienated some members.

“Our election results have not been as huge, like the Green wave as we had anticipated,” she said, and the party needs someone like Ms. Paul, a strong fundraiser who successfully drummed up support, raising $206,000 along the way. “We need to continue that momentum and not plateau at this three-MP level.”

For her part, Ms. Paul said she still wants to review the results, but she said the race was an important avenue for candidates to introduce new ideas, a new direction, and a new vision for the Green Party.

Paul a collaborator and builder: May

Before Ms. Paul stepped forward to run in Toronto Centre during the last federal election, Ms. May said the trained lawyer wasn’t on her radar. After she joined the Green shadow cabinet as its international affairs critic, Ms. May said she learned of the “stellar” resume and how well equipped she was for the leadership position.

After watching her handle the press gallery in Ottawa on Oct. 5, Ms. May said she was proud.

“She’s a collaborator, she’s a builder, she’s a listener and a thinker, she’s so well qualified to examine public policy issues,” said Ms. May, who noted her promise to stay neutral extends after the race, and wouldn’t say if Ms. Paul was her first choice, only that she always knew she’d be happy if she got the crown. The former leader faced criticism from other candidates throughout the race for what they felt was a poor attempt at hiding her preference.

Ms. Atwin first met Ms. Paul at a federal council meeting last November and said she was a great help to the new MP, calling it “huge for Canada” to have “a strong, powerful, intelligent, capable Black woman” as the Green Party’s leader.

“It signals that we’re ushering into a new era,” she said.

Very aware of the spotlight on the party, Ms. Paul said she is taking every chance, and every interview to try and get the Green message out to bring more in. She’s proud her party reached a historic milestone with her election as the first Black woman to lead a federal party.

“Symbols are important. When people do not see themselves reflected in institutions, they feel disengaged from them and disassociated,” said Ms. Paul, who added the impact was immediate, recounting emotional calls she’s fielded already. “People still want to believe that things that haven’t been done, can be done.”

There hasn’t been time for the moment to sink in, with nonstop demands on her time and her attention already turning to the Oct. 26 byelection.

Though she placed a distant fourth in the Liberal stronghold behind the former finance minister Bill Morneau, Ms. Paul is bullish about her chances, predicting citizens will be resentful the Liberals have called a vote in the middle of a second wave, and perhaps less willing to consider a parachuted candidate when a party leader is on the ballot.

If it doesn’t go her way, then she’ll be a leader without a seat in the House, a question that dogged NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for more than a year before he moved across the country to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South byelection, a delay party members acknowledged hurt his profile.

“It’s true Jagmeet Singh is one example, but [former NDP leader] Jack Layton is another. We have good examples of leaders who did not enter Parliament right away but were able to do tremendous groundwork, building their parties, building their profiles by speaking about the things that matter, and building momentum that they were then able to convert to electoral success,” she said. “There’s lots that I can do, that I will be doing outside of the House.”

