Liberal MP Fragiskatos tops first-quarter spending thanks to pandemic ad blitz

An ad blitz to amplify the government’s efforts to help Canadians struggling amid the pandemic vaulted Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos to the top of the list as the House of Commons’ biggest spender in the first fiscal quarter.

Mr. Fragiskatos said he paid for a series of billboards to run across his riding of London North Centre, Ont., in an effort to ensure that his constituents were aware of the various government programs that have been launched to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. Of the $123,167 in expenses he claimed, $37,175 was spent on advertising and $10,000 on householders.

“In the midst of a crisis, people are going to have questions. I wanted to provide assurances there was an easy way to reach [me],” he told The Hill Times. “Simply putting up a tweet does not achieve that. All of this is perfectly in line with budget rules.”

The Liberal MP, who was first elected in 2015, noted the Board of Internal Economy—the committee that oversees House spending—recently approved a 20 per cent budget change to be used on public messaging. With that change, MPs can spend a maximum of $80,628 on advertising over the fiscal year. The red billboards, which feature Mr. Fragiskatos and are still up, invite constituents to contact him if they have questions about the feds’ COVID-19 Economic Response Plan—a multibillion-dollar package designed to provide support to Canadians and businesses facing financial hardship.

He also incurred additional expenses tied to his move to a new office downtown. He disclosed $10,744 in related costs, noting that the change in location means he will be paying higher rent and utility costs.

Conservative MP Greg McLean, who was first elected to represent Calgary Centre, Alta., in 2019, came in second, disclosing $119,288 in expenses from April to June. Mr. McLean attributed the higher-than-normal costs to an office move. He told The Hill Times that he opted to keep his predecessor’s old space for the four-month grace period landlords are typically given when MPs leave office to save the cost of paying rent—roughly $40,000—for two locations. Mr. McLean said he ended up paying the relocation costs to his landlord upfront, noting he gave a deposit that includes first and last month’s rent worth about $17,516. He said those costs would be recouped whenever he vacates the space.

Coming in third among the highest spenders was Bloc Québécois MP Marilène Gill (Manicouagan, Que.). Ms. Gill, her party’s deputy whip, logged $117,001 in expenses, with the largest amount ($22,976) tied to office costs. In an email response to questions about her first-quarter expenses, Bloc spokesperson Joanie Riopel said in French that the spending changes were due to the hiring of more constituency staff and efforts to rearrange the office to adhere to physical distancing requirements. Ms. Riopel also noted that Ms. Gill’s deputy whip role has her travelling to Ottawa more frequently than other caucus members.

The most frugal MP, meanwhile, was Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio (Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel, Que.), who disclosed $42,149 in expenses, about half of which ($21,187) was spent on employee salaries. Following closely behind her were Liberal MPs Kody Blois (Kings-Hants, N.S.), who only spent $49,175 and Peter Fonseca (Mississauga East–Cooksville, Ont.), who spent $51,659. The largest expense Mr. Blois and Mr. Fonseca both disclosed was for staff salaries at $27,661.65 and $28,272.43, respectively. Ms. Lattanzio, Mr. Blois, and Mr. Fonseca were all unavailable for comment.

Overall, MPs disclosed $26.92-million in expenses, a dip from the $33.31-million logged the year before and the $31.26-million disclosed in the same quarter in 2018. This year’s decrease can likely be attributed to the slowdown in travel for MPs and their designated travellers because of the pandemic.

The first quarter coincided with the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, which forced Parliament to temporarily shut down in mid-March, with all parties unanimously agreeing to limit presence their in the Chamber to a quorum proportional to the distribution of party seats. All travel plans related to the work of committees and parliamentary associations were also scrapped. In the first quarter, MPs spent a total of $2.25-million on travel, an amount that also covers trips taken by their designated traveller, staff, and dependants, along with costs related to accommodation and secondary residences. Over the same period last year, MPs logged about $7-million in travel expenses, and in 2018, they disclosed $5.8-million.

Travel costs may continue to be lower than normal, with most MPs still confined to their ridings at least for the rest of the year. Parties struck a last-minute deal on Sept. 23 to temporarily change the Standing Orders—or House rules—to allow for hybrid parliamentary sittings during the global pandemic, with the terms agreed to expiring on Dec. 11.

House officers bill $3-million in first quarter

Over the same fiscal period, House officers—from the Speaker to party whips to House leaders—spent a total of $3.28-million. Of that amount, some $3-million was spent on employees’ salaries, while the rest went towards service contracts, travel, and hospitality. The year before, which featured a different crop of MPs, officers spent a total of $3.24-million.

The office of then-Conservative leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.), who left his post in late August after the election of successor Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.), disclosed the most in expenses at $707,901. His party’s National Caucus Research Office expensed the second highest, spending half a million, with the bulk covering salaries.

The lowest-spending office this year so far is that of assistant deputy Speaker Carol Hughes(Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, Ont.), which logged nearly $6,000 in expenses, most of which—$5,668–was earmarked for staff salaries. Ms. Hughes shares duties as assistant deputy Speaker with Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès (Brossard–Saint-Lambert, Que.), who had no expenses to report, according to disclosure filings.

The Bloc Québécois, which recouped its official party status last October, accounted for about half a million of the expenses, with $220-million spent on its research office. In the last Parliament, prior to the 2019 election, the Bloc’s House officers were unable to expense costs related to running the leader’s office, paying for the salaries of research staff, hospitality, and travel, because it did not meet the threshold to qualify as a recognized party.

More detailed spending reports breaking down committee travel and hospitality costs are expected to be released for the first time this year, thanks to Bill C-58, which amended the federal Access to Information Act and introduced new proactive disclosure requirements for Parliament. At the same time, the first report, which was expected by the end of September, might not be released because there would be no committee travel, which has been all but halted amid the pandemic, to report. MPs themselves have mainly been meeting over Zoom.

Heather Bradley, communications director at House Speaker’s office, also noted in an email that, with prorogation, the Liaison Committee was unable to meet to “adopt the usual report on committee expenses.”

The legislation took effect June 21. Under the legislative changes, the “Activities and Expenditures” report will now include detailed breakdowns of hospitality costs, and will be accompanied by new travel-expense reports for each committee.

— With files from Laura Ryckewaert

