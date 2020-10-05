Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Traditional mental health practices for Indigenous university students

By Brenda Green and Shadi Beshai      October 5, 2020

Distinctions between Indigenous and Western world views of mental health run the risk of generalizing Indigenous culture without considering individual differences or appreciating the dynamic nature of cultural world views, values, beliefs, and understandings.

Red Sky Performance dancers, pictured on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. This need to infuse traditional methods, relevant cultural metaphors, values, and beliefs into mental health interventions is taking centre stage in a nationally funded project currently underway at the University of Regina. The aim of this project is to develop a mindfulness-based intervention to meet the unique needs of Indigenous university students, write Brenda Green and Shadi Beshai. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

REGINA—The demographic profile of Indigenous students includes a range of risk factors for mental stress, including relocating from their home community, and coming from a lower socioeconomic status than the general student population. Others have highlighted a concern for Indigenous students, asserting that if institutions continue to offer “training to Indigenous peoples without a deeper understanding of the Indigenous connections to ceremony, protocols, language, spiritual teachings, community, stories, and the impact of history, they will repeat the cycle of colonization and assimilation.” Indigenous understanding of mental health and illness does not fit with Western notions of mental health and illness. Gaps between the two include a lack of relevant mental health services, including culturally appropriate ways for Indigenous university students to talk about, reach out, and engage in preventative or assessment services. Often, Indigenous student needs are dismissed as being a lifestyle deficit. Creating appropriate interventions must adapt to cultural processes that provide a place of safety, comfort, and familiarity that supports students to fully participate in these practices.

