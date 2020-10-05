Traditional mental health practices for Indigenous university students

REGINA—The demographic profile of Indigenous students includes a range of risk factors for mental stress, including relocating from their home community, and coming from a lower socioeconomic status than the general student population. Others have highlighted a concern for Indigenous students, asserting that if institutions continue to offer “training to Indigenous peoples without a deeper understanding of the Indigenous connections to ceremony, protocols, language, spiritual teachings, community, stories, and the impact of history, they will repeat the cycle of colonization and assimilation.” Indigenous understanding of mental health and illness does not fit with Western notions of mental health and illness. Gaps between the two include a lack of relevant mental health services, including culturally appropriate ways for Indigenous university students to talk about, reach out, and engage in preventative or assessment services. Often, Indigenous student needs are dismissed as being a lifestyle deficit. Creating appropriate interventions must adapt to cultural processes that provide a place of safety, comfort, and familiarity that supports students to fully participate in these practices.