Eating healthy, keeping the alcohol consumption low, and exercising have been must-dos for me. Whenever I've felt I need an exercise pick-me-up, I binge watch The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. It makes the virus just seem like a pimple on the arse of life.

Tim Powers, pictured with his son, Patrick McCarthy Powers. 'I have embraced the additional time that has been given back to me by not sitting on planes or not rushing off to endless meetings and am instead grabbing every moment I can to be with my son. He is my fountain of eternal hope and happiness. He grounds me. He gives me balance and unconditional love. Talk about a mental health mega-boost and the power of human contact.'