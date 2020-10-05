‘There needs to be real honesty from our leaders’: feds can’t falter on ‘once-in-a-decade’ investment opportunity in reshaping economy, say top experts

Confronting the immediate economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be the primary focus of the federal government in the weeks and months to come, according to experts and economists, especially as the ‘second wave’ is likely to flatten any economic growth Canada has seen following the reopening of major parts of the economy in the summer.

But even with a bleak fiscal situation staring policy-makers and Canadians squarely in the face, without making targeted investments in the low-carbon, green-energy economy and supporting the continued growth of its associated workforce whenever the smoke clears, Canada risks being left behind once the world truly begins rebuilding from the global crisis that’s rocked the global economy and changed business and industry forever.

For that to happen, Canada will need strong, honest leadership, according to one of one of our country’s leading public intellectuals Thomas Homer-Dixon.

“Canada faces an enormous challenge here, and I think in terms of leadership, there needs to be real honesty from our leaders,” said Prof. Homer-Dixon in an interview with The Hill Times on Oct. 1, following the recent release of his book Commanding Hope: The Power We Have to Renew a World in Peril.

“Honest leadership—and this is part of what I would call honest hope—requires our leaders to be very clear about the need to restructure our economy in a way that’s as just and as fair as possible, especially for those groups who are going to be hit very hard,” he said.

Prof. Homer-Dixon, who now leads the recently-established Cascade Institute, whose mandate is to examine the full range of humanity’s converging environmental, economic, political, technological, and health crises, acknowledged this is a exceedingly difficult environment for leaders—and a tough environment in which to give people hope—as most don’t want to hear we may not ever return to the world we knew before.

But when asked if the COVID-19 pandemic has provided policy-makers with an unprecedented avenue to show leadership in green energy investments and in transforming the economy, Prof. Homer-Dixon said “absolutely it is” and that this moment represents a “high leverage intervention point.”

“This is basically where you can pull a lever, push a button, turn a screw, and produce very substantial gains in the way societies are working and the pathway that they’re going along on something like the green energy transition, where we can produce a real shift.”

“We’re looking for those high leverage intervention points,” said Prof. Homer-Dixon. “Prior to the pandemic, it was almost as if everything was locked up and very rigid, and then with the pandemic and the shock that occurred, all of the pieces are moving simultaneously.”

“We don’t actually know how they’re going to reconfigure themselves, how they are going to come back together, but it’s almost certain the public will be put back together to create a picture that’s quite different from what we had before,” said Prof. Homer-Dixon. “We don’t know what that’s going to look like, so there is a real opportunity for changing how those pieces come together and re-configuring things within our economy.”

Economic recovery likely to ‘flatten, if not stall, between now and mid-2021, according to Conference Board

The Conference Board of Canada forecasted that although Canada’s economy has “bounced back in recent months following the economic plunge sparked by the pandemic shutdowns in March and April,” according to a Sept. 30 press release, “the pace of recovery is expected to peter out over the autumn and winter as the arrival of colder weather, coupled with a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, further disrupts Canada’s economic activity.”

In a subsequent interview with The Hill Times, Pedro Antunes, chief economist at the Conference Board of Canada, said although Canada is still seeing economic growth following the re-opening of the economy in the summer, growth is indeed declining.

“We have seen a really quick recovery since the closures that we saw in March and April,” said Mr. Antunes. “As we started to re-open the economy, a lot of the sectors that we intentionally shut down, which was a policy decision, they re-opened, and of course we got ‘unprecedented growth.’”

“But when you’re coming off rock bottom, it’s really not that impressive really.”

According to recent data from Statistics Canada, the country was at a 6 per cent gap from where we were in February, with estimates that we may see another 1 per cent growth in August.

“In other words, we’re still in a recession, that is one of the deepest, where we’re 5 per cent below where we in February, this is a huge recession even with the recovery we’ve had,” said Mr. Antunes.

The Conference Board of Canada has been very open to government support through this crisis period, according to Mr. Antunes, who also said he recognized that “all bets are on” following the support of every political party for continued support for households through this period which will likely last until the summer of next year.

“It could be even longer,” said Mr. Antunes. “The reason the government can keep stimulus spending is that there is absolutely no sentiment that this can be in any way inflationary, because the economy is so hard hit that the demand for things is so low.”

But in terms of medium-term risks, the issue surrounds a build-up of debt that is substantive and will bring us back to debt levels that we were in during the mid 1990s.

“And that’s where we had all of that fiscal restraint that we had to impose at one point, because the debt financing costs were getting out of control,” said Mr. Antunes.

‘Inevitable’ need for economic stimulus coming out of an economic downturn

Stewart Elgie, executive chair of the Smart Prosperity Institute, a national research network and policy think tank based at the University of Ottawa, told The Hill Times that there’s an immediate short-term challenge, especially because of the next phase which we’re going to hit in three to six months.

“Immediately, the challenge we face is combatting COVID-19 and dealing with those who are economically affected by the COVID-induced slowdown,” said Mr. Elgie in an interview on Oct. 1. “We’re deliberately cooling large parts of the economy down, and we’ve got to deal with income support by people who are affected by cooling the economy down. That’s people in face-to-face workplaces—service, retail, tourism, restaurants—there are big parts of the economy that have taken a big hit, because of the COVID restrictions and the ability of largely women to participate in the workforce as they are home dealing with kids.”

Given this, we’re still in the income support phase, said Mr. Elgie, and not in the economic recovery phase quite yet.

We’ve cooled things down, we’re trying to help business and households stay afloat as we cool down,” said Mr. Elgie. “During that phase, there is a limited amount that you can do to promote low carbon growth.”

“But as we begin to get COVID more under control, and we can look to heating the economy back up again, there is inevitably going to be the need for the kind of economic stimulus that there always is coming out of an economic downturn,” said Mr. Elgie. “When that time comes, government can either kickstart the old economy or it can kickstart the new economy, and that’s where the focus on low-carbon will be really important.”

Describing the next phase of investment as a “once-in-a-decade” opportunity, Mr. Elgie said we’re not going to have that kind of money to spend on the economy again for another five to ten years.

“You want to be generating the jobs and economic growth that we’re going to have in five to ten years, you don’t to be putting a bunch of money into stuff that’s going to become outdated in a few years,” said Mr. Elgie. “Regardless of how much you care about climate change, I think this is smart economics, it isn’t just smart environmental policy, it’s smart economic and financial policy.”

Virtually every major business leader and economic think-tank around the world agrees we are moving to a low carbon future.

“They’ll debate the pace of that change, but no one debates the direction of the change, and the world is moving to a low-carbon future, said Mr. Elgie. “There will be a fundamental shift in our energy systems that will affect every sector of the economy, from agriculture to resources to manufacturing to technology, and we’ve got to get our economy ready to compete in that future.”

‘Where does the growth come from?’

Don Drummond, professor at the School of Policy Studies at Queen’s University and involved with the C.D. Howe Institute, told The Hill Times it’s hard to imagine Canada’s resource and manufacturing sectors will return to their earlier prominence in this country’s economy.

“If you think about Canada’s economic future, our economic past was based on two pillars—the resource sector and manufacturing,” said Mr. Drummond, who served as assistant deputy minister of fiscal policy and economic analysis while in the public service as well as senior vice president and chief economist for TD Bank from 2000 to 2010. “With the resource sector, one hates to extrapolate a current situation into the future, but it’s been down in the dumps since 2014.”

“And in a very short period of time, discussion of peak oil supply has been replaced by discussion of peak oil demand,” said Prof. Drummond. “It will come back in some fashion, but it’s hard to imagine that being the pillar of the economy it has been in the past. And employment in our manufacturing sector is half the proportion of the total economy that it was 20 years ago.”

“So I think you can ask the question, where does the growth come from? And that I think that draws your eye to how clean [industry] growth is a good thing to have for its own sake, but maybe it’s the only thing. These historical pillars are probably not going to carry the day into the future,” said Mr. Drummond. “I think if you look at it from an industrial structure perspective and look at where jobs and growth are going to come in the future, it bears looking at that sector from that perspective, never even mind the benefits for the environment.”

Former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page told The Hill Times that he agrees with the Conference Board on the short-term economic outlook.

“Policy-makers will likely face a significantly slowing in the economic recovery in the fourth quarter. As the recent PBO report highlighted, it could be 2022 when we see real output return to pre COVID-19 levels assuming we are months away from vaccination,” said Mr. Page in a written statement.

Mr. Page, who now teaches at the University of Ottawa, said that in recent discussions with his students on the topic, they were “strongly in favour of public investments in green energy to support growth and employment.”

“From their perspective (next generation of leaders), the [European Union] is showing us the path forward: green and digital,” said Mr. Page. “Canada must keep pace or risk falling behind both in respect to our international climate change commitments and our global competitive standing.”

“The trade-offs are real—future vs. past energy systems. However, there are significant current impacts already in output and job impacts because of low oil prices,” said Mr. Page. “Prices are expected to remain weak which will naturally depress private investment.”

Transition—change—is expensive, said Mr. Page.

“If we are going to use deficit finance, we should use it wisely to ensure there are real investments to go along with the debt to help the next generation.”

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times