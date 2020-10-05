Stigma and the opioid epidemic

KINGSTON, ONT.—The extent to which social stigma undermines access to care and a coordinated public health response are important topics in light of the growing opioid crisis. Thinking has been divided. In the first camp, rising opioid deaths are viewed as an important public health crisis and opioid use as a treatable medical condition. Harm reduction strategies and safe injection sites are pursued. In the other camp, opioid use is viewed as a criminal justice issue and opioid users as morally corrupt, willful law breakers. Stigma is considered a necessary form of social control and an acceptable deterrent. Stigma-as-control tactics are fuelled by negative public perceptions, which in turn drive overly punitive and restrictive organizational behaviours.