Save the COVID blame game for happier times

Why waste any more time and emotional energy blaming anyone, or everyone, when we need governments, political leaders, school boards, and public health agencies to start fixing what went wrong? There are many places to begin, as it happens.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured on Oct. 1, 2020, walks from the West block with his security detail. Yes, the federal government made mistakes, but it is probably more useful right now for opposition parties, bereaved families, and frustrated parents to focus urgently on correcting past mistakes rather than marinating in resentment or hurling vitriol, writes Susan Riley.