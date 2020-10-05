MPs, experts welcome new mental health spending, but urge feds to take more decisive action

As the federal government seeks to turn the Throne Speech from rhetoric into reality, some Parliamentarians say they are frustrated with the level of investment and lack of associated information dedicated to mental health in the government’s latest COVID relief bill, which unanimously passed the House on Sept. 30. MPs and mental health advocates are urging the federal government to take this moment to expand public mental health coverage to address the issues that predate the pandemic and those that’ve been exacerbated by it.