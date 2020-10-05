Maverick Party to target 49 strong Conservative ridings in Western Canada in the next election, ‘where Conservatives won by very wide margins,’ says Hill

The upstart right-of-centre Maverick Party will try to target 49 ridings in the next election that the Conservatives won with wide margins in 2019, in an offensive that the party’s leader says won’t risk losing seats to the NDP or Liberals.

In an interview with The Hill Times, Jay Hill, the interim leader of the Maverick Party, said that the left-leaning parties won’t win in those ridings even if the right-of-centre vote splits in half. He said that the Maverick Party’s support is the strongest where the Conservatives won with whopping margins, especially in rural ridings of the western provinces. Mr. Hill said he’s basing this claim on his conversations with western Canadians and public opinion polls in which a significant chunk has expressed their willingness to separate from Canada.

According to an Abacus Data poll released in July, 34 per cent of British Columbians described separation from Canada as a “good idea” or something they could “live with,” while 66 per cent described it as a “terrible idea.” In Alberta, 35 per cent described separation from Canada as a positive or palatable idea, and 65 per cent considered it a terrible idea. In Saskatchewan, those figures were 36 per cent and 63 per cent. In Manitoba, 35 considered separating from Canada as a “good idea” or something they could “live with,” and 65 per cent said it was a “terrible idea.”

Of the 49 ridings the Maverick Party is planning on targeting next time around, 30 are located in Alberta, nine in Saskatchewan, and five each in British Columbia and Manitoba.

“The ridings that we would be targeting would be the 49 ridings in Western Canada where Conservatives won by very wide margins,” said Mr. Hill. “And if you even split the vote right in half, between a Maverick, and a Conservative, you still would not have this scenario where one of the other parties could, as they say, come up the middle.”

Mr. Hill said that all Western Canadians are feeling frustrated that they are not getting a fair deal from the central government, but that alienation was being felt most strongly in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Alberta has 34 ridings in the House of Commons, and Saskatchewan has 14 ridings. The Liberals were not able to win any seat in the two provinces in 2019. The only seat that the Conservatives lost in Alberta is Edmonton-Strathcona, which was previously held by former three-term NDP MP Linda Duncan, who did not stand for re-election. In the last election, the NDP’s Heather McPherson carried the riding.

In Saskatchewan and Alberta, the Conservatives won 47 of the 48 seats with very comfortable margins. In both provinces, there are 13 seats the Conservatives won with 70 per cent or more of the vote. In some ridings, the Liberal and the NDP share of the vote was in single digits.

In British Columbia, the Conservatives won 17 seats, the Liberals and the NDP won 11 each, the Green Party won two seats, and one Independent MP was elected. In Manitoba, the Conservatives won seven seats, the Liberals four, and the NDP three seats.

Of the 104 seats in the four Western provinces, the Liberals won only 15 seats in the last election—11 in B.C. and four in Manitoba. In comparison, the Conservatives won 71, the NDP 15, the Greens two, and one Independent MP was elected.

In November of last year, Peter Downing, a former RCMP officer, founded the Wexit Party, which changed its name to the Maverick Party last month.

The Liberal Party’s progressive policies on climate change, such as the carbon tax, are a source of frustration for thousands of Canadians living in all four western provinces. Those policies were brought in following a dramatic drop in oil prices internationally that caused an economic slowdown in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which resulted in more than 100,000 job losses. Some Western Canadians also say they are unhappy with the equalization formula, and want Senate Reform so that they get more influence over the government’s legislative priorities.

Many Albertans also consider the federal government responsible for some of the devastation in the province’s oil sector, in part because more progress hasn’t been made on pipelines to export Alberta oil, and many feel they’ve been short-changed and are unrepresented in the government.

Mr. Downing stepped down as party leader in June and Mr. Hill took over as the interim leader the same month. A former Reform Party MP, Mr. Hill was first elected as an MP in 1993 and was re-elected in the five subsequent federal elections. He also served as the House leader in prime minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet.

Mr. Hill told The Hill Times that the party will likely have its leadership convention in the spring, but that things could change because of COVID-19. He said that he will neither run for the party leadership nor will be a candidate in the next federal election. Instead, Mr. Hill said, he and some other former MPs are helping the Maverick Party lay the groundwork to get the party ready for the next election. He declined to share the names of the other former MPs involved, but said those names will be announced in the coming days.

Mr. Hill said that a number of strategic decisions for the next election, like where and how many candidates to field, depend on the timing of the election. If the next election happens in the very near future, “like six months or so,” the Maverick Party will run candidates where they are most confident they can win, meaning they will focus on quality not quantity. He cited the example of the People’s Party of Canada, which was started before the last election and ran candidates across the country but did not win even one seat. Party leader Maxime Bernier lost his own seat in Beauce, Que., which he had won as a Conservative MP four times.

Mr. Hill said his party would like to win enough seats to hold the balance of power.

“That would be an ideal situation for Western Canada and it’s a scenario that I and others will be talking about in an election campaign,” said Mr. Hill. “The possibility of holding the balance of power, not unlike what’s happening right now—you have a minority Liberal government, with [NDP Leader] Jagmeet Singh keeping them in power.”

Mr. Hill said if the Conservatives ended up with a minority government after the next election, his party would work with them.

“You can easily foresee where if it was a close tie between the Liberals and Conservatives,” said Mr. Hill. “And there was—choose your number 10 Maverick Members of Parliament—that they would work very closely with the Conservatives, just as Jagmeet Singh is in bed with Justin Trudeau.”

The Maverick Party’s strategy of running candidates in ridings where only right-of-centre candidates would likely win comes across as “sophisticated,” said pollster Frank Graves of Ekos Research. However, he cautioned that it remains to be seen if the strategy will work in the next election.

Mr. Graves predicted that the next election will be a close one. He said it will be interesting to see how the vote will split for the Conservatives and the Mavericks, and what that means for the Liberals and the NDP.

“Well, it’s a pretty sophisticated strategy, it’s good in theory,” said Mr. Graves. “I’m not sure, I’d have to look at how the splits work. Because many of their [Maverick Party] potential voters would not want to inadvertently elect a Liberal or an NDP. So if they can design it in a way where that possibility is largely eliminated, that’ll help them.”

Two-term Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, Alta.) told The Hill Times that he and the Conservative Party are watching the rise of the Maverick Party closely and are taking potential consequences seriously. He said that for Canadians who want to oust the Liberal government, their best chance is to vote Conservative.

Mr. Cooper won 60.7 per cent of the vote in the last election, while the second place Liberal candidate Greg Springate won 19.2 per cent of the vote. The riding of St. Albert-Edmonton is one of the 49 ridings the Mavericks are planning on targeting in the next election.

Mr. Cooper said that he will run again regardless of who runs against him. He said that no one in his riding had specifically raised the rise of the Maverick Party with him.

Mr. Cooper also acknowledged that the feelings of western alienation in Alberta are deep seated, but said that Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) is the best choice to address the concerns of Canadians living in the West and the rest of the country.

“I have not heard anyone in my riding specifically bring up the Maverick Party to me, personally. That’s not to say that there aren’t voters in my riding, who, if presented with that option might give the Maverick Party consideration,” said Mr. Cooper. “But I have not been hearing anything specific about the Maverick Party in my riding.”

Two-term Conservative MP Mel Arnold (North Okanagan-Shuswap, B.C.) told The Hill Times that it would be “unfortunate” if the Maverick Party fielded candidates in the next federal election, as the right-of-centre vote would be divided amongst the Conservatives, Peoples Party of Canada, and the Maverick Party. He also echoed Mr. Cooper’s view that if Canadians want an alternative to the Liberals, the Conservative Party is their best option. Mr. Arnold’s riding is also in the list of 49 ridings the Mavericks are planning on targeting in the next election.

“We would encourage everyone to remain united on the Conservative values behind the one party that has a chance of defeating Justin Trudeau, and that’s the Conservative Party of Canada,” said Mr. Arnold.

The Hill Times

Ridings Where the Maverick Party Plans to Run Candidates in the Next Election:

Riding Name; MP; Margin of Victory in 2019

Alberta

Banff-Airdrie, Blake Richards, 60.3% Battle River-Crowfoot, Damien Kurek, 80.4% Bow River, Martin Shields, 78.2% Calgary Centre, Greg McLean, 29.7% Calgary Confederation, Len Webber, 32.5% Calgary Forest Lawn, Jasraj Hallan, 37.8% Calgary Heritage, Bob Benzen, 56.8% Calgary Midnapore, Stephanie Kusie, 63.2% Calgary Nose Hill, Michelle Rempel, 54% Calgary Rocky Ridge, Pat Kelly, 49.9% Calgary Shepard, Tom Kmiec, 63.9% Calgary Signal Hill, Ron Liepert, 54.7% Edmonton Griesbach, Kerry Diotte, 26.2% Edmonton Manning, Ziad Aboultaif, 34.4% Edmonton Riverbend, Matt Jeneroux, 34.5% Edmonton West, Kelly McCauley, 40.8% Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, Mike Lake, 60.1% Foothills, John Barlow, 76.3% Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, David Yurdiga, 70.3% Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, Chris Warkentin, 77% Lakeland, Shannon Stubbs, 77.4% Lethbridge, Rachael Harder, 51.1% Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner, Glen Motz, 70.4% Peace River-Westlock, Arnold Viersen, 73.1% Red Deer-Lacombe, Blaine Calkins, 70.9% Red Deer-Mountain View, Earl Dreeshen, 73.1% St. Albert-Edmonton, Michael Cooper, 41.5% Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Garnett Genuis, 61.2% Sturgeon River-Parkland, Dane Lloyd, 67.4% Yellowhead, Gerald Soroka, 75.2%

Saskatchewan

Battlefords-Lloydminster, Rosemarie Falk, 66.8% Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek, Kelly Block, 66.2% Cypress Hills-Grasslands, Jeremy Patzer, 71.5% Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan, Tom Lukiwski, 54.1% Prince Albert, Randy Hoback, 50.3% Regina-Qu’Appelle, Andrew Scheer, 43.3% Saskatoon-Grasswood, Kevin Waugh, 27.6% Souris-Moose Mountain, Robert Kitchen, 76.7% Yorkton-Melville, Cathay Wagantall, 63.9%

British Columbia

Abbotsford, B.C. Ed Fast 29.8% Cariboo-Prince George, B.C. Todd Doherty 32.7% Chilliwack-Hope, B.C. Mark Strahl 29.4% North Okanagan-Shuswap, B.C. Mel Arnold 26.1 Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, B.C. Bob Zimmer 58.2%

Manitoba