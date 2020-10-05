Greens’ Annamie Paul, ‘accustomed to tough races,’ says she is eyeing Toronto Centre riding, for now

New Green Party Leader Annamie Paul struck a confident tone in her first presser Monday, saying she is ready for what is expected to be a “tough race” in the upcoming byelection in a Liberal stronghold, while noting it may not be her only shot at securing a seat in the House.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Paul said she is “accustomed to tough races,” having just clinched her eighth-ballot victory on Saturday in a crowded field that featured seven other contenders.

Toronto lawyer Dimitri Lascaris came in a close second, with 10,081 votes to Ms. Paul’s 12,090 votes.

“There is a lot of work that I have to do, whether it’s inside or outside of Parliament, to make our case to Canadians,” she said.

Ms. Paul’s next race is on Oct. 26 for the byelection in Toronto Centre, Ont., a riding previously occupied by ex-finance minister Bill Morneau, who resigned amid the fallout over the WE Charity controversy.

Asked if Toronto Centre is the only riding she plans to run in, she said she isn’t limiting her options. “I’m willing to run anywhere that the Green Party and our membership thinks it makes sense for me to run. My children are grown; my husband is an international human rights lawyer, and all of his work is outside of Canada,” she said.

Ms. Paul has deep roots in the riding—a fact that she underscored in her victory speech in a bid to wrestle the riding away from the Liberals, who have held it for the past 27 years. “I was born in Toronto Centre. My mother taught in the schools in Toronto Centre. My grandmother worked as a front-line service worker in the hospitals of Toronto Centre and broke her back doing it in the process,” she said. “I will not abandon the residents of Toronto Centre to a Liberal Party that has neglected that constituency, that riding for the last 27 years.”

Ms. Paul, the first Black woman to be elected leader of a major federal party, announced her intentions to run in the Ontario riding on Sept. 24, before she claimed the party’s leadership with 50.63 per cent of the votes this weekend.

In the upcoming byelection, Ms. Paul will square off against the Liberals’ Marci Ien, a broadcaster and also a Black woman; the Conservatives’ Benjamin Sharma, who unsuccessfully ran in the 2014 byelection of Trinity-Spadina, Ont.; and the NDP’s Brian Chang, who took 22 per cent of the vote in last fall’s election.

I'll be sitting out the upcoming by-election while we resolve some technical requirements with Elections Canada. I’m looking forward to finishing the great work our team has started and helping the Party’s new candidate, Benjamin Sharma, in every way I can. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/pxFMVOpDgA — Ryan Lester (@RyanLesterTO) October 5, 2020

Ryan Lester, who was initially the Conservative candidate for the Oct. 26 vote, said in a statement Monday that he will be “sitting out” the byelection “while we resolve some technical requirements with Elections Canada.”

“While the 2019 filing should be complete before the deadline for candidacy, I do not want to risk the possibility that it could be missed, and leave voters without a Conservative candidate to vote for,” wrote Mr. Lester. He said he intends to run in the next election.

Just completed my first press conference with @ElizabethMay and @paulmanly. Very excited to begin our work and journey together! #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/wMLL482Poj — Annamie Paul (@AnnamiePaul) October 5, 2020

Ms. Paul ran in the Toronto Centre riding in the last federal election, placing fourth with seven per cent of the vote. She replaces longtime Green MP Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.), who had presided over the party for about 13 years.

Ms. May, who held the post since 2006 and secured a seat in 2011, told reporters at the news conference that the NDP should extend the same courtesy it did in 2019 to the Greens’ new leader. The Greens bowed out of the Burnaby South, B.C., byelection so that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh could have a better shot at winning a seat in the House. Mr. Singh won that race.

“We’re in a situation of leaders’ courtesy,” said Ms. May, noting Mr. Singh did not have any “roots” in the B.C. riding that helped him secure a seat in Parliament. Prior to becoming the federal party leader, he was an Ontario MPP for Bramalea-Gore-Malton.

Congratulations on being elected leader of the Green Party, @AnnamiePaul. Let’s work together to keep Canadians safe and supported – and to build a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient country for everyone. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 4, 2020

According to CBC, Ms. Paul’s team said that, if she won the leadership of the party, it would expect the NDP not to run a candidate against her in the Toronto Centre riding.

Ms. May said that, in 2019, Mr. Singh told her the Greens’ decision to stand down in that riding was a “classy” one. “I’d like Jagmeet Singh to think about that. I’d like New Democrats to reach out to him and say, ‘How classy is it to try to block the entry to the House of Commons of the first Black woman leader of a federal political party?’ Consider what Rosemary Brown would think,” she said.

(Ms. Brown was the first Black Canadian woman to be elected to a provincial legislature, when she served as MLA for British Columbia under the NDP from 1972 to 1986).

NDP national director Anne McGrath said the party’s candidate for the riding was chosen democratically and will therefore appear on the ballot, according to The Canadian Press.

Ms. Paul said the possibility of not having a seat in the House does not make her nervous. “We have lost the ability, to a certain extent, to recognize what leadership can look like when it is in the context of true co-operation and collaboration and when it is guided by members and the grassroots,” she said.

“This is what it looks like. It looks like leadership that isn’t afraid of letting other voices shine, that can stand back so others can stand forth, and I see nothing but positives until I get to the House.”

Ms. Paul said she will be in Ottawa to react to the vote on the Speech from the Throne. Expressing confidence in her three-person caucus to represent the party in Ottawa as she campaigns for the byelection, Ms. Paul added she “will be doing what needs to be done outside.”

“We have so much work to do to build our membership, so much work to do to let Canadians know that we are the right party for this moment. You match a party with the moment, and we are the right party for this moment. This is what an unafraid leadership looks like.”

About 36,000 members of the party voted in the leadership election. The other candidates were: Ottawa lawyer Andrew West; B.C. scientist Amita Kuttner; longtime public servant David Merner; Yellowknife physician Courtney Howard; Montreal lawyer Meryam Haddad; and former Ontario MPP Glen Murray. Mr. Lascaris and Ms. Howard placed second and third, respectively.

– With files from Beatrice Paez

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to reflect a change in the Conservative candidate for Toronto Centre.

