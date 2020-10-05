Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Greens’ Annamie Paul, ‘accustomed to tough races,’ says she is eyeing Toronto Centre riding, for now

By Palak Mangat      October 5, 2020

'I'm willing to run anywhere that the Green Party and our membership thinks it makes sense for me to run,' says newly minted Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.

New Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, pictured during her first presser on Oct. 5 with former leader Elizabeth May, says her victory signals 'leadership that isn't afraid of letting other voices shine.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

New Green Party Leader Annamie Paul struck a confident tone in her first presser Monday, saying she is ready for what is expected to be a “tough race” in the upcoming byelection in a Liberal stronghold, while noting it may not be her only shot at securing a seat in the House.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Paul said she is “accustomed to tough races,” having just clinched her eighth-ballot victory on Saturday in a crowded field that featured seven other contenders. 

Toronto lawyer Dimitri Lascaris came in a close second, with 10,081 votes to Ms. Paul’s  12,090 votes.

“There is a lot of work that I have to do, whether it’s inside or outside of Parliament, to make our case to Canadians,” she said. 

Ms. Paul’s next race is on Oct. 26 for the byelection in Toronto Centre, Ont., a riding previously occupied by ex-finance minister Bill Morneau, who resigned amid the fallout over the WE Charity controversy. 

Asked if Toronto Centre is the only riding she plans to run in, she said she isn’t limiting her options. “I’m willing to run anywhere that the Green Party and our membership thinks it makes sense for me to run. My children are grown; my husband is an international human rights lawyer, and all of his work is outside of Canada,” she said.

Ms. Paul has deep roots in the riding—a fact that she underscored in her victory speech in a bid to wrestle the riding away from the Liberals, who have held it for the past 27 years. “I was born in Toronto Centre. My mother taught in the schools in Toronto Centre. My grandmother worked as a front-line service worker in the hospitals of Toronto Centre and broke her back doing it in the process,” she said. “I will not abandon the residents of Toronto Centre to a Liberal Party that has neglected that constituency, that riding for the last 27 years.”

Ms. Paul, the first Black woman to be elected leader of a major federal party, announced her intentions to run in the Ontario riding on Sept. 24, before she claimed the party’s leadership with 50.63 per cent of the votes this weekend. 

In the upcoming byelection, Ms. Paul will square off against the Liberals’ Marci Ien, a broadcaster and also a Black woman; the Conservatives’ Benjamin Sharma, who unsuccessfully ran in the 2014 byelection of Trinity-Spadina, Ont.; and the NDP’s Brian Chang, who took 22 per cent of the vote in last fall’s election.

Ryan Lester, who was initially the Conservative candidate for the Oct. 26 vote, said in a statement Monday that he will be “sitting out” the byelection “while we resolve some technical requirements with Elections Canada.”

“While the 2019 filing should be complete before the deadline for candidacy, I do not want to risk the possibility that it could be missed, and leave voters without a Conservative candidate to vote for,” wrote Mr. Lester. He said he intends to run in the next election.

Ms. Paul ran in the Toronto Centre riding in the last federal election, placing fourth with seven per cent of the vote. She replaces longtime Green MP Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.), who had presided over the party for about 13 years. 

Ms. May, who held the post since 2006 and secured a seat in 2011, told reporters at the news conference that the NDP should extend the same courtesy it did in 2019 to the Greens’ new leader. The Greens bowed out of the Burnaby South, B.C., byelection so that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh could have a better shot at winning a seat in the House. Mr. Singh won that race. 

“We’re in a situation of leaders’ courtesy,” said Ms. May, noting Mr. Singh did not have any “roots” in the B.C. riding that helped him secure a seat in Parliament. Prior to becoming the federal party leader, he was an Ontario MPP for Bramalea-Gore-Malton.

According to CBC, Ms. Paul’s team said that, if she won the leadership of the party, it would expect the NDP not to run a candidate against her in the Toronto Centre riding. 

Ms. May said that, in 2019, Mr. Singh told her the Greens’ decision to stand down in that riding was a “classy” one. “I’d like Jagmeet Singh to think about that. I’d like New Democrats to reach out to him and say, ‘How classy is it to try to block the entry to the House of Commons of the first Black woman leader of a federal political party?’ Consider what Rosemary Brown would think,” she said. 

(Ms. Brown was the first Black Canadian woman to be elected to a provincial legislature, when she served as MLA for British Columbia under the NDP from 1972 to 1986).

NDP national director Anne McGrath said the party’s candidate for the riding was chosen democratically and will therefore appear on the ballot, according to The Canadian Press.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, pictured Sept. 23, should extend the same courtesy he was given by the Greens when he ran in the Burnaby South, B.C. byelection to newly minted Green Leader Annamie Paul, says former Green leader Elizabeth May. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Ms. Paul said the possibility of not having a seat in the House does not make her nervous. “We have lost the ability, to a certain extent, to recognize what leadership can look like when it is in the context of true co-operation and collaboration and when it is guided by members and the grassroots,” she said. 

“This is what it looks like. It looks like leadership that isn’t afraid of letting other voices shine, that can stand back so others can stand forth, and I see nothing but positives until I get to the House.” 

Ms. Paul said she will be in Ottawa to react to the vote on the Speech from the Throne. Expressing confidence in her three-person caucus to represent the party in Ottawa as she campaigns for the byelection, Ms. Paul added she “will be doing what needs to be done outside.”

“We have so much work to do to build our membership, so much work to do to let Canadians know that we are the right party for this moment. You match a party with the moment, and we are the right party for this moment. This is what an unafraid leadership looks like.”

About 36,000 members of the party voted in the leadership election. The other candidates were:  Ottawa lawyer Andrew West; B.C. scientist Amita Kuttner; longtime public servant David Merner; Yellowknife physician Courtney Howard; Montreal lawyer Meryam Haddad; and former Ontario MPP Glen Murray. Mr. Lascaris and Ms. Howard placed second and third, respectively. 

– With files from Beatrice Paez 

Editor’s note: this story has been updated to reflect a change in the Conservative candidate for Toronto Centre.

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Maverick Party to target 49 strong Conservative ridings in Western Canada in the next election, ‘where Conservatives won by very wide margins,’ says Hill

News|By Abbas Rana
'We would encourage everyone to remain united on the Conservative values behind the one party that has a chance of defeating Justin Trudeau, and that's the Conservative Party of Canada,’ says two-term Conservative MP Mel

‘There needs to be real honesty from our leaders’: feds can’t falter on ‘once-in-a-decade’ investment opportunity in reshaping economy, say top experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Government can either kickstart the old economy or it can kickstart the new economy, and that’s where the focus on low-carbon will be really important,' says Smart Prosperity Institute executive director Stewart Elgie.

Campaigning during COVID-19 ‘very weird and it’s very different,’ says NDP B.C. provincial MLA Sims

News|By Abbas Rana
One key issue to follow in this campaign is how Elections B.C. and political parties facilitate people’s ability to cast their votes, says NDP MP Jenny Kwan

Greens’ Annamie Paul, ‘accustomed to tough races,’ says she is eyeing Toronto Centre riding, for now

News|By Palak Mangat
'We’re in a situation of leader’s courtesy,' says former Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who took aim at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party's decision to run a candidate in the upcoming Toronto Centre byelection.

NDP’s openness to supporting Liberals in future falls short without coalition, says strategist

News|By Palak Mangat
Pollster Jean-Marc Léger of Léger Marketing says the 'ballot-box question' in the next election is likely to be around the budget and deficits, and he expects the Conservatives and Liberals to frame it as such.

‘We have learned a great deal’: Green leadership race winds down after hitting some stumbles

News|By Palak Mangat
Ultimately, successful appeals show the party is 'committed to participatory democracy,' says interim Green Party leader Jo-Ann Roberts.

Feds strike working groups to tackle delayed MMIWG action plan

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Groups say they're pleased to see Ottawa picking up the pace, while the Ontario Native Women’s Association says its exclusion 'makes zero sense' and means some women will fall through the cracks in the conversation.

Diplomats raised concern for safety of Canadian-supported female White Helmet members days before daring 2018 rescue, emails show

News|By Neil Moss
'I feel it is worth noting that Canada pushed for [White Helmets] to include women and funded their efforts to recruit and train women. Now those women are in even more danger,' a GAC official wrote.

Half-hour ‘House parties’ on Zoom: MPs adjust to the transition to electronic voting

'There’s a lot of talent; it’s not just political rhetoric. We do have our moments. At the end of the day, we’re just people,' says NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen of the range of musical talent among MPs.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions