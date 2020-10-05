Joyce Echaquan’s degrading treatment a national disgrace

Joyce Echaquan’s degrading treatment before she died in a Joliette, Que., hospital last Monday is a national disgrace. Echaquan, who turned on her phone in her hospital bed and broadcast a Facebook Live video before she died on Sept. 28, appeared to show her being insulted and sworn at by hospital staff. It’s unclear how she died, but her husband, Carol Dubé, told Radio-Canada that his wife went the hospital on Saturday and “two days later, she died.” Her death is now the subject of two investigations, a coroner’s inquiry and an administrative probe. But the mother of seven children, who died in the Montreal hospital 25o kilometres away from her home community in Manawan, clearly wanted people to see what was going on at the hospital and she wanted people to see how she was being treated.