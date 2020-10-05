COVID-19’s the least of Trump’s maladies

Donald Trump didn’t just 'downplay' COVID-19. No, he lied his brains out in a way that put millions of Americans at risk. They needed a warning, and he gave them a sleeping pill.

Donald Trump told Americans to go to work during the pandemic. Trump told the states to open up without a vaccine in hand. Trump wanted football and basketball back with fans. Trump bullied as many governors as he could into fully opening schools. (Kids are pandemic proof, right?) And all those seniors who actually died from the virus? Not to worry, they were half-dead anyway. Everything said and done, masks were for wusses like Joe Biden, not real Americans, writes Michael Harris.