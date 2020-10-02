Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Photo of the Day

October 2, 2020
Hill reporters, pictured Oct. 2, cover a presser at West Block with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers Mélanie Joly and Dominic LeBlanc, along with Canada's public health officers Dr. Theresa Tam and Dr. Howard Njoo. Pressers during the pandemic only feature a limited number of reporters, with ample room between each person to comply with physical-distancing measures. The feds announced another a $600-million in funding for the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, which aims to provide support to businesses in Western Canada. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Politics This Morning

Politics This Morning


More in News

Feds strike working groups to tackle delayed MMIWG action plan

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Groups say they're pleased to see Ottawa picking up the pace, while the Ontario Native Women’s Association says its exclusion 'makes zero sense' and means some women will fall through the cracks in the conversation.

Diplomats raised concern for safety of Canadian-supported female White Helmet members days before daring 2018 rescue, emails show

News|By Neil Moss
'I feel it is worth noting that Canada pushed for [White Helmets] to include women and funded their efforts to recruit and train women. Now those women are in even more danger,' a GAC official wrote.

Half-hour ‘House parties’ on Zoom: MPs adjust to the transition to electronic voting

'There’s a lot of talent; it’s not just political rhetoric. We do have our moments. At the end of the day, we’re just people,' says NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen of the range of musical talent among MPs.

Co-managed approach, self-governing fisheries the answer to long-simmering lobster dispute, says Senator

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The Conservative, NDP, and Green Party critics all say the federal government has failed to act to address tensions.

‘Do better, America’: Hillites, politicos, and journos weigh in on first U.S. presidential debate

News|By Palak Mangat
'All Joe [Biden] had to do last night was show up,' says former prime minister Brian Mulroney. 'He showed up, and he did better than that, he performed quite well. Not in a superior fashion, but quite well.'

New Senate art display is the first ever to feature Black artists

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Manitoba Senator Patricia Bovey is pushing to see more diversity represented in the art hanging throughout the building the Upper Chamber calls home, calling the new display the ‘first iteration’ of those efforts.

Senate committee approves $460,000 budget for 11-member progressive group

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The powerful Internal Economy Committee also agreed to move some procurement discussions from behind closed doors in a bid to be more transparent about its contracts.

Feds trumpet uncertain WTO reform to protect Canada from trade whims of superpowers

News|By Neil Moss
The efforts of the Ottawa Group were part of just a select few foreign policy priorities mentioned during the Throne Speech, ahead of a 'disappointing' move by the U.S. to appeal a WTO softwood lumber ruling.

Canada’s pandemic spending ‘barely sustainable,’ says PBO, projecting $328.5-billion deficit

News|By Palak Mangat
New PBO figures do not capture the possibility of any new government programs, and work off the assumption that there will be a 'gradual' relaxing of public health restrictions within the next 12 to 18 months.
