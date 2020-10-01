‘We have learned a great deal’: Green leadership race winds down after hitting some stumbles

As the Green Party enters into the home stretch of its leadership race this weekend, the group will be reflecting on the stumbles that have taken place, which could bring about changes to its governance structure, says one party official.

“We have learned a great deal. I think it’s fair to say that, when you haven’t had a campaign in 14 years for a leader, you anticipate as much as you can, and I think we did pretty well on that front,” said interim Green Party Leader Jo-Ann Roberts. “But were there areas where we thought, ‘We should be clearer on this’? There’s a few.”

Ms. Roberts was referencing a recent decision involving one of the eight leadership hopefuls, Montreal immigration lawyer Meryam Haddad, who made headlines last week after being kicked out and then reinstated as a candidate for retweeting an ad for the B.C. Ecosocialist, a new party that has branded itself as “further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens.”

The ad was critical of the B.C. Greens and NDP for allowing fracking subsidies, and came as voters in that province are gearing up for an Oct. 24 election.

“I’d be stating the obvious when I say that we should have a chance to test the governing structure of when someone has an infraction and what the appeals are like. That process worked, but I think we’ll streamline it in the future,” said Ms. Roberts.

Under the party’s leadership contest rules, a body called the “leadership contest authority” can, through powers delegated by the federal council, expel leadership contestants and limit their participation in official events, or administer fines and issue written warnings for any violations. Contestants who want to appeal any decision or ruling to the leadership contest committee must do so in writing within 48 hours, and a decision on this appeal is issued within seven days. Candidates are vetted at the “discretion” and “interests of the party” as determined by the contest authority.

Ms. Roberts declined to go into details of what a more “streamlined” approach could mean, but said tweaks could come forward in a reflective report that will be submitted to the party’s national council later this year. It will then be up to the council to make the report public.

“That’s the way it’s supposed to work: decisions, appeals,” said Ms. Roberts. “We’re going to look at that after the race is done.”

The winner of the race will be announced at an event at the Ottawa Art Gallery on Oct. 4, though candidates will not be on stage to respect physical-distancing guidelines. The two B.C. candidates will join the event virtually, which will also be live streamed. The party had initially intended to hold a convention in Charlottetown, but those plans were scrapped due to the pandemic.

As reported by The Canadian Press, Ms. Haddad was told in a letter from the leadership committee that she “discredited and intentionally damaged the interest of the Green Party of Canada.”

Pushing back in her appeal, she said the decision to expel her was hypocritical, given that then-leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.) spoke at a 2019 rally for former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould (Vancouver Granville, B.C.).

Ms. May denied endorsing Ms. Wilson-Raybould, who she called a personal friend and was running as an Independent last fall amid fallout of the SNC-Lavalin affair involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.). (Mr. Trudeau was accused by his former AG of politically interfering in the case involving SNC-Lavalin, which later pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a plea deal.)

Ms. Haddad was reinstated as a candidate within 18 hours of appealing the committee’s decision, after the party backtracked and said it considered “mitigating circumstances.”

According to Ms. Roberts, provincial Green parties “are autonomous” from the federal party.

“Having a diverse opinion on policy, which is what this really was about, I think is the nature of the party. If [Ms. Haddad] was to be chosen as leader, there would have to be more agreement on that, but in running as a leadership contestant, I think that Greens are open to that debate.”

The appeal from Ms. Haddad is not the only hiccup the party is facing. As reported by The Canadian Press Thursday, another contender, former Liberal MPP Glen Murray, is questioning the legitimacy of the race, given the party “accidentally kept thousands of dollars in donations” that were supposed to help his campaign.

The party collected money and took a 25 per cent cut before forwarding it to the candidates, according to the report. Mr. Murray added that his camp is also hearing “anecdotally” from some of those who signed up to vote that they did not receive emailed instructions on how to do so.

In a release issued Thursday, the party said that an “internal review” identified 35 donations that were “incorrectly processed,” prompting it to add about $9,630 to Mr. Murray’s campaign. “Less than 10 membership registrations were affected and all are being resolved in time to vote,” it said. The statement added that there have been no further issues reported from Mr. Murray or other contestants.

According to The Canadian Press report, Ms. Haddad expressed frustration that, on Sept. 25, one day before voting opened, the leadership committee said it will allow members who let their membership expire still vote, if they didn’t renew it before the Sept. 3 deadline. It cited Ms. Haddad as saying it is unfair that new members had to join by Sept. 3 to vote, while older members with expired memberships could still do so. [tenses!]

Ms. Haddad had earlier accused the party of trying to shun her because of the change her campaign was bringing that challenged the party establishment. Ms. Roberts said the incident will spark the party to reflect on how it can “build on its strengths but be open to a new generation.”

“That’s part of growth, saying, ‘Alright, those of you who built the party up to this point, you have to make room for more and new people.’ It doesn’t mean you have to lose your founders, and I think that’s the challenge.” Ultimately, Ms. Roberts said the successful appeal shows the party is “committed to participatory democracy.”

The other leadership contenders include Ottawa lawyer Andrew West, who serves as the party’s attorney general critic; B.C. scientist Amita Kuttner, who has served as a science and innovation critic; Toronto lawyer Dimitri Lascaris, who served as justice critic; longtime public servant David Merner, who defected to the Greens from the federal Liberals after the feds approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul; and Yellowknife physician Courtney Howard.

Ms. Paul is running in the Oct. 26 byelection in Toronto Centre, a seat she ran for in 2019 that went to incumbent Liberal MP and former finance minister Bill Morneau. Mr. Morneau stepped down from his post last month amid fallout of the government’s WE Charity controversy and was replaced by Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.). He said he did not intend to run in the next election as an MP.

Given that none of the Green leadership hopefuls have a seat in the House, Ms. Roberts said the party’s goal is to be “strategic” in securing one.

“We’d have a few months to work on that,” she said, noting the threat of a fall election appeared to dissipate in recent days. On Sept. 25, the NDP and Liberals announced they had struck a deal to support the government’s Throne Speech. If all opposition parties had withheld their support for the speech in a confidence vote, an election would have been triggered. Under the minority Parliament, the Liberals need to lean on just one official party for support.

Ms. Roberts said staving off the threat of an election will buy the new leader time to “build a relationship” with the three-member caucus, which includes Ms. May, Jenica Atwin (Fredericton, N.B.), and Paul Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C.).

“The leader will have to become known across the country, and will be looking to build their profile. The party is going to be here to make that happen.” Asked if having a leader who does not have a seat in the House makes her nervous, Ms. Roberts noted NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was named to the helm in October 2017 but didn’t get a seat until a February 2019 byelection in Burnaby South, B.C.

Ms. May, who was named leader in 2006, didn’t get a seat until 2011 either, she added. “I don’t think it’ll take that long” for a new leader to make their way into the House, she said, pointing to overall encouraging signs that show the party has grown in recent months.

At the kickoff of the leadership race on Feb. 4, the party had about 23,000 members and has since grown to 35,000. The group also lowered the entrance fee for contestants from $50,000 to $30,000 back in March, in response to threats posted by the pandemic, which was met by all eight contestants.

“We grew during this race, we’ve had good engagement, and I think we’ll have a pretty high voter turnout,” she said. As of Sept. 30, three days before the deadline and after voting opened on Sept. 26, almost 40 per cent of the membership voted. Results will be announced Oct. 3.

