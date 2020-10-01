Consider the costs of not acting on mental health

Mental health was dubbed the poor cousin of health care as a result of the 2006 Senate report, Out of the Shadows at Last: Transforming Mental Health, Mental Illness and Addiction Services in Canada. Two weeks ago, the government acknowledged the urgent need to remedy the inadequacy and inaccessibility of mental health services. Canada is recognized internationally for our medicare program, not so much for the rates at which we stigmatize, abandon, and institutionalize those who struggle with mental illness.