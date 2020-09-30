Parliament returns with the theatre of building back better

CALGARY—It’s Fall 2020 and we still have a government. That’s nice. It’s the best one can hope for in the midst of a global pandemic, economic disintegration, and a society that is held together, not by a common purpose, but the tenuous glue of predictable racial fragmentation. A lot of people are telling on themselves and frankly many of our politicians would rather see human suffering than a loss of lifestyle. In Canada, property over people has been the rallying cry of the “law and order” crowd, unless the law calls for justice for those without power.