Half-hour ‘House parties’ on Zoom: MPs adjust to the transition to electronic voting

The introduction of drawn-out voting proceedings over Zoom have given the usually staid practice a new tone. Some MPs serenaded their colleagues with the piano, mandolin, saxophone, and guitar—some musical accompaniment to wile away the wee hours.

“Charlie Angus had his guitar; people were singing. Generally, people were in good spirits,” said NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen (London-Fanshawe, Ont.) of her party colleague who represents Timmins-James Bay, Ont. “We’re doing what we need to do; we’re getting legislation through.”

“A few MPs chimed in; I didn’t. I would never put in anyone in that position,” she added.

MPs hunkered down overnight on Sept. 29 to debate the government’s latest pandemic-aid bill, which was passed unanimously at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 30. It marked the first test of confidence in the government—the decision to designate it as such was relayed at the last minute. The chances of the vote ending in the government’s defeat were slim after the NDP had already indicated it intended to support the measures that it had a hand in shaping.

The bill’s passage in the House all but ensures that workers affected by the pandemic will be able to avail of a more flexible employment-insurance system that had previously excluded gig-economy and self-employed workers. The Senate gathered Wednesday to begin its own deliberations on the bill.

MPs participating remotely typically are asked to log in at least 30 minutes or so before proceedings are expected to start to iron out any kinks, including ensuring they have a “solid connection” to the internet, said Ms. Mathyssen. That waiting period gives MPs like Mr. Angus an opening to pick up his guitar, or for Liberal MP Bob Bratina (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, Ont.) to strum his mandolin.

Liberal MP Adam Vaughan (Spadina-Fort York, Ont.), also parliamentary secretary to the social development minister, joked that he’s “just glad” fellow Liberal Sean Fraser (Central Nova, N.S.) didn’t break out the bagpipes—as he’s wont to do from time to time in Ottawa.

“There have been a couple of House parties, across party lines,” he said of that 30-minute window that some 300 MPs spend together over Zoom while the bells are ringing, alerting them that a vote is about to start. “It’s one of the few chances we get to sit together.

“Once you get members of the Atlantic caucus present, you know there’s going to be a House party,” he said.

At one point, around the hazy hour of 2 a.m., Ms. Mathyssen recalled that one MP started to play “soothing music” on the piano, with some joking that it could have the effect of lulling people to sleep. “There’s a lot of talent; it’s not just political rhetoric. We do have our moments. At the end of the day, we’re just people,” she said.

Still, MPs lamented the camaraderie that’s been lost having to conduct parliamentary business remotely.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, Alta.) said it’s impossible to have conversations with colleagues across the aisle over Zoom, in front of more than 200 or so people. “That’s not a forum,” he said.

“It’s been almost a year since the election, since this Parliament convened [in person],” he said, noting the level of cross-party engagement has been “diminished.”

“There are many Members in other parties that I’ve never met in person, because we only sat for six, seven weeks in total, and it’s very difficult to build relationships, particularly in other parties, when you’re viewing them from via Zoom.”

The House held its first virtual vote on Sept. 28, a historic moment that did not go unnoticed thanks to some unexpected cameos from Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner’s (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.) dog Midas and Nathaniel Erksine-Smith’s (Beaches-East York, Ont.) bedtime story routine and a series of technical glitches, including an all-out worldwide crash of the Microsoft system that delayed the start of the vote.

As frustrating as it was that the process took longer than usual because of technical glitches that have plagued proceedings since the transition to electronic voting, Ms. Mathyssen said, MPs are used to holding marathon sessions, joking it’s part of the “glamorous life MPs lead.”

“I think the committee work we did in the spring set us up to manage the technical challenges well. It’s not as quick as we’d like, but all in all, it’s allowed us to represent our constituents and participate in debates,” said Mr. Vaughan.

In the past, during overnight proceedings, MPs would routinely come prepared with books, movies, and other work to keep them preoccupied. Now, from the comfort of their home, they’re able to have family dinners and tend to emails and other constituency work.

Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.) also expressed a bit of frustration over the current system of voting, which he hopes will be replaced in December with the app that was developed by House administration.

“It does do the job as a temporary measure,” he said of the current process. “I would be very discouraged if, in fact, we’re still using the same system in December. I rather hope that all of the parties can come together and agree on the app and the security to surround that.”

Mr. McKay noted it’ll be all the more challenging once committees are reconstituted, saying if the current system is adopted long term, that could eat into debates and committee work.

“If you have a procedural vote at the beginning of a committee, that would be the end of the meeting, because it takes so long to do it,” he quipped.

Negotiations among the parties on the voting process were finalized at the 11th hour, and a test run on the voting app was conducted just a day before Parliament was to return from prorogation. The Conservatives had initially been resistant to adopt remote voting; parties ultimately agreed unanimously to the new system, with the terms expiring in December.

Ms. Mathyssen said her party had been pushing for earlier trials on the app in the lead-up to Parliament’s return.

It’s unclear whether the app would be adopted before the terms previously agreed to expire.

Mr. Cooper, who was in the House in person for the overnight vote, echoed others in saying that the current arrangement can’t be a “permanent” solution, saying it diminishes the stature of the institution, and that once it’s possible for MPs to resume business Ottawa, it should be abandoned.

He said the idea of a voting app is something he is “absolutely opposed to,” raising concerns about the integrity of the vote, especially if MPs were free to just “press a clicker” to register a “yes” or “no” without proper assurances that person who holds that vote actually cast it.

“I’ve always been of the view that in the House of Commons, Members should stand when their name is called and take a clear stand on a vote, he said, “and given the House is not sitting in full, in person, the current process to the greatest degree possible assures Members clearly state their vote and show their face.”

The Hill Times