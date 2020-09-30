Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
‘Do better, America’: Hillites, politicos, and journos weigh in on first U.S. presidential debate

By Palak Mangat      September 30, 2020

Longtime Liberal strategist Amanda Alvaro says the debate was 'so painful,' while another former Liberal aide, Sheamus Murphy, who is now with Counsel Public Affairs, added that his reaction was nauseating: 'Do better, America.'

Fox News host Chris Wallace, centre, is pictured moderating the first U.S. presidential debate between incumbent Donald Trump, left, and his challenger Joe Biden, right. Screen capture via Global News
The first of three instalments of the U.S. presidential debates on Tuesday evening prompted no shortage of hot takes from Canadian politicos and journalists, as Democratic challenger Joe Biden took on incumbent President Donald Trump. Some took to calling the late-night affair an “embarrassment” and “painful” to watch.

For former Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney, who joined his son, CTV’s Your Morning host Ben Mulroney, to share his evaluation of the night, the ultimate victor was Mr. Biden. “This was absolutely unique, and it raises the old maxim in politics that sometimes, you win by not losing, and that’s what happened to Joe Biden last night,” Mr. Mulroney said.

Mr. Trump “chose to denigrate Mr. Biden on a regular basis,” he said, recalling that the president repeatedly called Mr. Biden’s near-half century in politics a failure.

“He denigrated him so thoroughly that the expectations for Mr. Biden just sunk. All Joe had to do last night was show up,” Mr. Mulroney added. “He showed up, and he did better than that; he performed quite well. Not in a superior fashion, but quite well.”

Mr. Mulroney added that the challenger “scored heavily” by speaking directly to the camera in a bid steer the focus back to the issues affecting them. The night saw the conversation turn more personal when Mr. Trump taunted Mr. Biden by bringing up his son Hunter who Mr. Biden noted “had a drug problem. He’s overtaking it. He’s fixed it, worked on it, and I’m proud of him.”

Longtime Liberal strategist Amanda Alvaro said the debate was “so painful,” while another former Liberal aide, Sheamus Murphy, who is now with Counsel Public Affairs, added that the experience was nauseating to watch: “Do better, America.”

Former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, who left office as an Independent, remarked that she was confused about who the moderator was during the debate. Fox News’ Chris Wallace’s handling of the night got mixed reviews from politicos, with some saying he let pertinent questions go unanswered and got roped into the two candidates speaking over one another.

At one point, a frustrated Mr. Wallace said to Mr. Trump: “You know, sir, if you want to switch seats, we could very quickly do that.”

Joining in on the fun, political cartoonist Michael de Adder, whose work also appears in The Hill Times, responded to Ms. Caesar-Chavannes: “Yes. the moderator is one of the people debating.”

Others questioned the suitability of Mr. Wallace probing the two about race relations. Ameil Joseph, who studies critical race theory at McMaster University, tweeted that “watching three white guys talk about race is like…..oh right my whole life.” 

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged for better framing of questions: “Can we please stop calling it ‘the issue of race’ when what we’re really discussing is ‘the issue of racism,’ ” she tweeted. 

Thomas Juneau, assistant professor at the University of Ottawa who studies the Middle East and frequently comments on Canadian foreign and defence policy, wrote that Canada should have a “plan for the possibility of a far right armed insurgency on its southern border,” in reference to Mr. Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacist groups.

After repeatedly criticizing Mr. Biden for not calling out left-wing extremist groups, Mr. Wallace asked if the president would condemn white militia and white supremacist groups. “Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing,” said Mr. Trump, before adding, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing [problem].”

A group that has been accused of inciting violence in recent years, reporters noted that Proud Boys has Canadian roots in its founder, Gavin McInnes, who hails from Ottawa. Mr. McInnes was also the co-founder of Vice before leaving the media company in 2008.

Gerry Butts, once a senior aide to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), tweeted that he was “pretty sure” the Proud Boys “won last night’s debate,” as the mention led to a bump in Google searches of the group.

Former Liberal MP Bob Rae, who is the Canadian ambassador to the United Nations, sunk his teeth into the debate with a nice bottle of wine, while others, like frequent media commentator and Washington Post columnist, David Moscrop, had hard liquor on hand in case things turned awry.

Michael Diamond, who has worked for Ontario Premier Doug Ford and failed Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay, joked that Mr. Wallace “is the most deserving of the office on stage.”

Kathryn Marshall, a Toronto-based employment lawyer who is the partner of Hamish Marshall, former campaign manager for former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, joked that a “tired working mom 7 months into COVID” would make a good president. “Guaranteed she would get the job done with great efficiency,” she wrote. (Ms. Marshall has a toddler.)

Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Power Play and Question Period, said the night was an “embarrassment,” with leaders who were “diminishing the whole office and process.” His CTV colleague, web reporter Rachel Gilmore, noted the night was full of “spicy moments,” like when Mr. Biden asked Mr. Trump to “just shut up, man.” “I might watch something less stressful to calm down now like, say, [T]he [E]xorcist,” Ms. Gilmore joked.

A former vice-president to Barack Obama, Mr. Biden chose U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for the Nov. 3 vote, while Mr. Trump and his vice-president Mike Pence secured the Republican nomination.

The next presidential debates are slated for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22,  while Ms. Harris and Mr. Pence will square off in the vice-presidential debate on Oct. 7.

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

