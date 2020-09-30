Diplomats raised concern for safety of Canadian-supported female White Helmet members days before daring 2018 rescue, emails show

In the summer of 2018, as the Assad government was consolidating its position in southern Syria, Canadian officials were working behind the scenes to protect members of the White Helmets—including women members whose participation in the humanitarian effort was actively encouraged by Ottawa—who were facing an increasingly desperate situation.

Participation by women in the White Helmets, the Syrian volunteer humanitarian group, had been supported and funded by Canadian programs, but that backing had now put their lives in danger, which was a present concern for Global Affairs officials plotting rescue options, a series of partially redacted emails show. The emails were obtained by The Hill Times under the Access to Information Act.

“I feel it is worth noting that Canada pushed for WH [White Helmets] to include women and funded their efforts to recruit and train women. Now those women are in even more danger due to their work with WH. I know there are a multitude of obstacles but I implore you to explore all the options to help save their lives,” said Pamela O’Donnell, then-director of the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program’ programs division, in an email to fellow Global Affairs officials. Ms. O’Donnell is now Canada’s high commissioner to Tanzania, Zambia, and Seychelles.

When Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.) became Canada’s foreign affairs minister in 2017, she extolled Canada’s feminist foreign policy. That approach to international relations can be seen as diplomats were planning options for the rescue of White Helmets who had been championed by Canada and were now in trouble.

The against-all-odds rescue of 422 White Helmet volunteers and their families was celebrated in a 2018 account in The Globe and Mail and later in then-named The Observer, which profiled the work of Robin Wettlaufer—Canada’s then-Istanbul-based special envoy to Syria—in pushing for the rescue operation. Emails show the work of Ms. Wettlaufer as well as teams of Canadian diplomats in Jordan and Israel embassies in co-ordinating the rescue.

Thirteen days before the July 21, 2018, rescue, Ms. Wettlaufer, who is now Canada’s representative to the Palestinian Authority, shared information from contacts revealing that the White Helmets were growing increasingly concerned over the safety of women-led humanitarian teams in south Syria.

“WH were (understandably) quite emotional. They felt they had been abandoned by their western backers in their hour of need,” the email noted. “They raised the women teams in the south, which had been created with Canadian support. They asked where our support was now that they were under threat.”

Since 2017, Canada had been supporting the White Helmets through two projects that totalled $7.5-million of funding. One of the programs was centred on increasing the participation of women in the group, including at “operational and management levels.” Through the program, 290 female White Helmets were recruited, including 31 in leadership positions. The women that were recruited allowed the White Helmets to operate in some of Syria’s most conservative communities, where they were the only ones that were permitted to rescue women and girls, Ms. O’Donnell wrote in an email.

Leading up to the rescue, Ms. Freeland made a self-described “impassioned plea” at a July 11 foreign ministers dinner, which was part of a NATO summit, to foster support for the rescue of the White Helmets.

“She spoke to the real risk of torture, execution, and other grave violations of human rights, and suggested that if we did not act now, we would regret and be judged by our failure to help ensure safety and security of our partners,” Richard Arbeiter, Canada’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, noted in an email. “[Freeland] also made clear that concerns about absorption/resettlement capacity should not/not serve as a disincentive to evacuation.”

The day of the speech, a Global Affairs official noted in two separate emails that Ms. Freeland’s office had been asking how many women were among the group of White Helmets at risk.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs told The Hill Times that Canada feels a “deep moral responsibility” towards protecting “these brave and selfless people, including the women who were recruited as a result of our support.”

“Canada’s funding of the White Helmets aimed to strengthen emergency assistance to all Syrians in need, particularly women and girls, and sought to increase the number of trained women able to work as volunteer emergency responders with the organization,” the spokesperson said in a Sept. 29 email. “Working with partners in the Middle East and Europe, Canada was able to help rescue several hundred individuals whose lives were at risk because of the Syrian army’s campaign to reclaim southern Syria.”

“We are proud to have welcomed a number of the White Helmets and their families to Canada. Canada continues to support the White Helmets and the vital work they do in Syria,” the spokesperson said.

Global Affairs did not answer a question about how many of the White Helmets that were rescued were women.

University of Waterloo professor Bessma Momani, a leading Canadian expert on the Middle East, said there was an ethical responsibility from Canada to protect those White Helmets who it had supported.

She said that it is important for Western governments to know that their association with the White Helmets put the very people they were trying to help in “harm’s way” of both Assad government forces and radicals.

“The White Helmets have always been between a rock and a hard place,” she said. “They did get support from external actors … [and] they get stuck as being seen as collaborators or somehow agents of some shadowy force.”

In opposition-held regions, White Helmets were the first to arrive on scene after an explosion. Prof. Momani said little children would be “more receptive” to seeing a first responder who was a woman.

She said female and male members of the White Helmets faced different types of danger, adding that sometimes the government and radical forces could be “crueler” to men, but women have also been subject to sexual-based violence.

“They are both vulnerable.”

The ‘maybe too crazy’ plan

The “maybe too crazy” idea of resettling White Helmets in Canada was proposed by Canada’s then-executive co-ordinator for Syria, Sébastien Beaulieu, on April 11, emails show—14 weeks before the rescue took place. Mr. Beaulieu, who was stationed in Canada’s embassy in Lebanon, proposed three “quick Canadian niche ideas to pursue internationally.” He suggested Canada could resettle “50, 100, 200” White Helmets to Canada. Other ideas included providing scholarships for young women and highlighting the work of Syrian women activists at an upcoming G7 meeting.

Mr. Beaulieu noted that while Canada didn’t want to “drain” Syria of its “heroic first responders while they are needed and can make a difference within Syria,” their area to operate was “shrinking by the day.” He remarked that the volunteers wouldn’t be able to go back to government-controlled areas as they are labelled as “terrorists.” Mr. Beaulieu now serves as Canada’s ambassador to Senegal.

The White Helmets, more formally called the Syria Civil Defence, were the subject of a 2016 Oscar-winning documentary and have received international acclaim for their humanitarian efforts in the midst of the Syrian Civil War. They have been subject to a Russian-linked disinformation campaign due to their presence during some of the most horrific moments of the war, which allowed them to document war crimes, including capturing a 2017 chemical weapon attack perpetrated by Assad forces on video. The group says it has saved more than 100,000 Syrians. More than 250 volunteers have been killed while undertaking rescue operations, including more than 30 women. The group has been target of “double-tap” attacks from Assad and Russian forces—where a second bomb strikes the same location as a previous hit to target rescue workers helping causalities of the first strike.

Three members of the White Helmets appeared before the House Subcommittee on International Human Rights in March 2018.

In early July, as the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad strengthened their control in southern Syria, Ms. Wettlaufer pushed the need to help the soon-to-be trapped White Helmet volunteers.

“I really think we need to raise the alarm on this,” she said in a July 4 email. “Isn’t there something Canada can do for them?? It’s a lot, but not crazy numbers. But time is incredibly short.”

“I imagine they would make fine additions to any fire brigades in Canada.”

Ms. Wettlaufer had met with Raed Saleh, the head of the White Helmets, the day before.

When it came time for the rescue on the evening of July 21, fewer White Helmets and their families reached the border than were hoped. But 422 were able to cross. From Syria, the White Helmets crossed the border into Israel through the Golan Heights—with the help of the Israel Defence Forces—and soon after they were on buses to Jordan.

The Assad government called the rescue a “criminal” operation.

Rescue was the ‘essence of Canada at its best’: Shugart

While there was some disappointment that the 800 that had planned to cross the border had not arrived, there was celebration in the Pearson Building for what it was able to accomplish.

“While the numbers were less than we hoped, we had anticipated that all would not make it through,” said now-retired Mark Gwozdecky in an email, who was then an assistant deputy minister for international security and political affairs at Global Affairs.

“One thing we know for sure is that there are [redacted] human beings whose lives were possibly saved and who will wake up tomorrow with radically altered lives—for the better. And something tells me that their significant contributions to their home country has not ended,” he noted.

In a post-rescue update, Ms. Wettlaufer wrote some White Helmets chose to remain by choice, while others were trapped. “We have asked the White Helmet leadership to make clear that there will not be another southern evacuation,” she said.

Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, who was deputy minister of foreign affairs at the time, thanked the diplomats involved in co-ordinating the rescue in a July 25 email. Ms. Freeland also sent a note of appreciation that day.

“What we have done collectively, in the field, and at headquarters, is the essence of Canada at its best: compassion, a concern for practical justice, savvy and well-honed diplomatic relationships, operational skills at a very refined level, and much more,” Mr. Shugart wrote. “I can’t help feeling that what you have done is an act of solidarity with what the White Helmets themselves have done.”

