Hill Life & People

Cudmore joins Public Safety Minister Blair’s team

By Laura Ryckewaert      September 30, 2020

Plus, special advisers Leslie O’Leary and Mike McNair both recently marked their last day in the Prime Minister’s Office, again.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, pictured exiting the West Block on July 22, has a new director of communications, James Cudmore. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

James Cudmore is back on Parliament Hill, this time as director of communications to Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.

Laura Ryckewaert

Laura Ryckewaert is a deputy editor at The Hill Times.
- lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

