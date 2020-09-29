Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

Canada’s pandemic spending ‘barely sustainable,’ says PBO, projecting $328.5-billion deficit

By Palak Mangat      September 29, 2020

'Anybody who listened to the Speech from the Throne is very well aware that [new government programs are] a possibility, which is not included in our outlook,' Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux told reporters.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, pictured on Tuesday, says any extension of containment or lockdown measures 'would further weigh' on the country's deficit figures, which his office pegs at $328.5-billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Photograph courtesy of Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer screengrab
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Spending commitments outlined in the Liberals’ Throne Speech last week could plunge the country’s finances deeper into the red, says the Parliamentary Budget Officer, who released a new report estimating the federal deficit could hit $328.5-billion. 

Speaking to reporters through a videolink on Tuesday, Yves Giroux said that, under “current policy parameters” his office took into account in assessing the country’s fiscal outlook, the pace of spending appears to be “barely” sustainable.

“Fiscal policy at the federal level over the medium term is sustainable, but it wouldn’t take that much in terms of new spending, or even tax cuts, for the federal debt to become unsustainable,” he said. 

The PBO’s estimate is slightly slimmer than what the Trudeau government had projected in its July “fiscal snapshot,” which pegged the deficit at $343.2-billion and was delivered by then-finance minister Bill Morneau. 

“Anybody who listened to the Speech from the Throne is very well aware that [new government programs are] a possibility, which is not included in our outlook,” he told reporters. “Should these hefty commitments translate into new programs that are deficit financed, there’s a risk that the sustainable debt-to-GDP trajectory over the medium term is reversed.”

Governor General Julie Payette delivered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) second Throne Speech last week after he prorogued it in August, amid fallout over the government’s decision to turn to WE Charity to deliver its now-cancelled student-service program.

The Liberals’ speech outlined a pledge to create, among other things, a national, universal pharmacare program under accelerated timelines, a Canada-wide “early learning and childcare system,” and a new body called the Canada Water Agency.

Mr. Giroux explained the baseline-projection figures do not capture the possibility of any new government programs, and work off the assumption that there will be a “gradual” relaxing of public health restrictions within the next 12 to 18 months. It also assumed that temporary relief measures will gradually sunset and that there will be no new taxes introduced. The estimate captured measures that were announced up until Sept. 1. That excludes the government’s agreement to boost pandemic relief benefits to $500 a week, up from $400 a week, as part of its agreement with the NDP, which it reached last Friday. 

Governor General Julie Payette, pictured arriving at the Senate of Canada Building for the Sept. 23 Speech from the Throne, delivered the address that outlined the feds’ pandemic agenda. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

According to the report, the $328.5-billion number is made up of an estimated $225.9-billion in COVID response measures that were announced up until that date.

Moving forward, it projected that Canada’s deficit levels could drop from $328.5-billion this year to $73.8-billion in 2021-22, before slowly levelling off to $34.8-billion by 2025-26

It pegs the federal debt ratio for the 2020-21 fiscal year at 47.9 per cent, a number that would climb to 48.3 per cent two years later before tapering off to 47.3 per cent in 2025-26. The 48.3 per cent peak is more than 18 percentage points higher than what the office projected in its November 2019 outlook, before COVID-19 became a global pandemic in March. 

Mr. Giroux noted the report comes on the heels of some areas—Ontario and Quebec— declaring they are entering a second wave of the pandemic.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Monday that some Montreal and Quebec City areas will pivot into “red alert” beginning Thursday, a move that will prompt the closure of movie theatres, bars, and restaurants for a 28-day period. 

After his province reported 700 new cases on Monday, greater than the previous high of 624 in April, Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned that people’s “collective actions will decide if we face a wave or tsunami.”

Mr. Giroux said any extension of containment or lockdown measures “would further weigh” on the deficit figures. Asked by a reporter if that means a grim economic outlook is likely on the horizon, given an uptick in cases across Canada’s two most populous provinces, Mr. Giroux said it is possible. 

“If we were to get into a prolonged pandemic, or if the economy was to fare less well than we anticipate, or there were to be significant long-term spending commitments made, then there would probably need to be something done to ensure that the fiscal sustainability of the federal finances are guaranteed in the medium term,” he said. “That could mean a reduction in spending elsewhere, or tax increases.”

The Throne Speech hinted at such a prospect, adding that Ottawa will “identify additional ways to tax extreme wealth inequality.” The government suggested it would look to “limit the stock option deduction for wealthy individuals at large, established corporations, and addressing corporate tax avoidance by digital giants.” It added that Ottawa will share a fiscal “update” to the economic response plan in the fall.

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘It’s much lonelier’: MPs talk about doing politics in the age of the pandemic

News|By Abbas Rana
MPs from all parties are also watching the provincial election in British Columbia carefully to learn how to run a campaign in the midst of a pandemic.

Lapse in early pandemic warning system ‘a colossal failure,’ says former federal Liberal health minister Dosanjh

News|By Mike Lapointe
'We would have been far better prepared, we would have had far more robust tools at our disposal, had we not put GPHIN to sleep,' said former federal health minister Ujjal Dosanjh.

Committee should study proposed changes to election rules to prepare for future vote, say MPs

News|By Palak Mangat
'What better time to innovate your election system than during a pandemic? Because you're going to have to start thinking outside of the regular way,' says Stéphanie Plante, who has worked with Elections Canada.

Liberal fall agenda takes shape: what’s new, and what has to go through the House

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The Throne Speech included a long list of promises. Most were old, some were new. At least 20 will likely require the approval of the opposition-majority House of Commons.

‘We have to put the safety of Canadians first,’ says NDP MP Jenny Kwan, as Parliamentarians return to work in person and virtually

News|By Mike Lapointe
Some Parliamentarians returned to the House on Sept. 23 for its first sitting following the prorogation of Parliament on Aug. 18.

Conservative riding presidents, 2019 candidates want O’Toole to deliver on promise to return election rebates

News|By Abbas Rana
Erin O’Toole told riding association presidents last week that the party will return election rebates to them. Some of the presidents want to know when the money will arrive.

Conservative Party finalize nomination rules for its 217 unheld ridings

By Abbas Rana
Conservative Party members will be able to vote on the phone, online, mail-in ballots, or by drive-through, in ridings where in-person voting is not possible because of the pandemic, say Conservative sources.

Trudeau says some promises ‘clearly’ touch provincial jurisdiction after premiers slam Throne Speech, but calls for unified approach

News|By Palak Mangat
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the Liberals' Throne Speech committed to 'more policies that would invade provincial jurisdiction than I could count.'

Throne Speech’s climate promises draws mixed reviews, with NDP saying it’s a rehash of old pledges

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The Throne Speech promised action on climate change like the country has never seen before, but some experts and politicians are skeptical the Liberal government can deliver.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions