Canada’s pandemic spending ‘barely sustainable,’ says PBO, projecting $328.5-billion deficit

Spending commitments outlined in the Liberals’ Throne Speech last week could plunge the country’s finances deeper into the red, says the Parliamentary Budget Officer, who released a new report estimating the federal deficit could hit $328.5-billion.

Speaking to reporters through a videolink on Tuesday, Yves Giroux said that, under “current policy parameters” his office took into account in assessing the country’s fiscal outlook, the pace of spending appears to be “barely” sustainable.

“Fiscal policy at the federal level over the medium term is sustainable, but it wouldn’t take that much in terms of new spending, or even tax cuts, for the federal debt to become unsustainable,” he said.

The PBO’s estimate is slightly slimmer than what the Trudeau government had projected in its July “fiscal snapshot,” which pegged the deficit at $343.2-billion and was delivered by then-finance minister Bill Morneau.

“Anybody who listened to the Speech from the Throne is very well aware that [new government programs are] a possibility, which is not included in our outlook,” he told reporters. “Should these hefty commitments translate into new programs that are deficit financed, there’s a risk that the sustainable debt-to-GDP trajectory over the medium term is reversed.”

Governor General Julie Payette delivered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) second Throne Speech last week after he prorogued it in August, amid fallout over the government’s decision to turn to WE Charity to deliver its now-cancelled student-service program.

The Liberals’ speech outlined a pledge to create, among other things, a national, universal pharmacare program under accelerated timelines, a Canada-wide “early learning and childcare system,” and a new body called the Canada Water Agency.

Mr. Giroux explained the baseline-projection figures do not capture the possibility of any new government programs, and work off the assumption that there will be a “gradual” relaxing of public health restrictions within the next 12 to 18 months. It also assumed that temporary relief measures will gradually sunset and that there will be no new taxes introduced. The estimate captured measures that were announced up until Sept. 1. That excludes the government’s agreement to boost pandemic relief benefits to $500 a week, up from $400 a week, as part of its agreement with the NDP, which it reached last Friday.

According to the report, the $328.5-billion number is made up of an estimated $225.9-billion in COVID response measures that were announced up until that date.

Moving forward, it projected that Canada’s deficit levels could drop from $328.5-billion this year to $73.8-billion in 2021-22, before slowly levelling off to $34.8-billion by 2025-26

It pegs the federal debt ratio for the 2020-21 fiscal year at 47.9 per cent, a number that would climb to 48.3 per cent two years later before tapering off to 47.3 per cent in 2025-26. The 48.3 per cent peak is more than 18 percentage points higher than what the office projected in its November 2019 outlook, before COVID-19 became a global pandemic in March.

Mr. Giroux noted the report comes on the heels of some areas—Ontario and Quebec— declaring they are entering a second wave of the pandemic.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Monday that some Montreal and Quebec City areas will pivot into “red alert” beginning Thursday, a move that will prompt the closure of movie theatres, bars, and restaurants for a 28-day period.

After his province reported 700 new cases on Monday, greater than the previous high of 624 in April, Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned that people’s “collective actions will decide if we face a wave or tsunami.”

Mr. Giroux said any extension of containment or lockdown measures “would further weigh” on the deficit figures. Asked by a reporter if that means a grim economic outlook is likely on the horizon, given an uptick in cases across Canada’s two most populous provinces, Mr. Giroux said it is possible.

“If we were to get into a prolonged pandemic, or if the economy was to fare less well than we anticipate, or there were to be significant long-term spending commitments made, then there would probably need to be something done to ensure that the fiscal sustainability of the federal finances are guaranteed in the medium term,” he said. “That could mean a reduction in spending elsewhere, or tax increases.”

The Throne Speech hinted at such a prospect, adding that Ottawa will “identify additional ways to tax extreme wealth inequality.” The government suggested it would look to “limit the stock option deduction for wealthy individuals at large, established corporations, and addressing corporate tax avoidance by digital giants.” It added that Ottawa will share a fiscal “update” to the economic response plan in the fall.

The Hill Times