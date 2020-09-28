Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
‘We have to put the safety of Canadians first,’ says NDP MP Jenny Kwan, as Parliamentarians return to work in person and virtually

By Mike Lapointe       September 28, 2020

Some Parliamentarians returned to the House on Sept. 23 for its first sitting following the prorogation of Parliament on Aug. 18.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan, pictured in this file photo in Centre Block and back when things were relatively normal. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

MPs on all sides of the aisle who represent ridings particularly far from Ottawa are adjusting to the challenges of politics in the COVID-19 era, with NDP MP Jenny Kwan saying “first and foremost, we do have to put the safety of Canadians first” when making decisions around travelling to the nation’s capital, and Liberal MP Darrell Samson saying although “no one imagined that we wouldn’t be back before September” when the pandemic first hit in March, what he really enjoyed throughout the spring and the summer “was the empowerment of Members of Parliament to connect daily with constituents.”

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

