‘We have to put the safety of Canadians first,’ says NDP MP Jenny Kwan, as Parliamentarians return to work in person and virtually

MPs on all sides of the aisle who represent ridings particularly far from Ottawa are adjusting to the challenges of politics in the COVID-19 era, with NDP MP Jenny Kwan saying “first and foremost, we do have to put the safety of Canadians first” when making decisions around travelling to the nation’s capital, and Liberal MP Darrell Samson saying although “no one imagined that we wouldn’t be back before September” when the pandemic first hit in March, what he really enjoyed throughout the spring and the summer “was the empowerment of Members of Parliament to connect daily with constituents.”