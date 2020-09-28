Trudeau’s adversaries putting political gain over national interest

The Conservatives make the mistake of thinking the pandemic is just another issue to snipe over in the usual partisan way. They are dead wrong.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, left, called last week's Throne Speech from the federal Liberals a 'fantasy plan' that ignored the needs of his province. Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole said the government's Throne Speech promises threatened to 'bankrupt' the country. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
HALIFAX—Justin Trudeau has received a lot of kicks in the pants during his nearly five years as prime minister. I know, I delivered quite a few of them myself.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Conservative Party members will be able to vote on the phone, online, mail-in ballots, or by drive-through, in ridings where in-person voting is not possible because of the pandemic, say Conservative sources.
While the conditions for Liberal longevity might not have been ripe, Liberal strategist Charles Bird says late former prime minister John Turner came to the leadership when 'he was already something of a living legend.'