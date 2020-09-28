‘It’s much lonelier’: MPs talk about doing politics in the age of the pandemic

Backbench MPs say the global pandemic has turned doing retail politics on its head, say the legislative job is much lonelier without all the human interaction on the Hill and in the ridings, and some even say pressing the flesh could be off bounds forever.

Liberal MP Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.) and other MPs told The Hill Times that, as a result of the pandemic, the standard retail political practices of going door-knocking, attending crowded political meetings, interacting with other MPs on the Hill, going to fundraising cocktail parties, handshaking, hugging people, and kissing babies have largely been abandoned, at least for the foreseeable future, if not longer, and some say pressing the flesh could vanish completely, depending on when and how the pandemic ends. Since the country went into lockdown in March to help stop the spread of COVID-19, much of the in-person parliamentary proceedings have also been suspended. Although the House will meet in a hybrid format at least until December, it’s not known when all MPs will be able to physically perform their regular duties on the Hill, including allowing all 338 MPs in the House for the daily Question Period and House debates, and run full in-person committee meetings, and caucus meetings.

Ms. Sgro and other MPs interviewed for this article said that since COVID-19 hit Canada, they have been focusing mainly on constituency work and said their office staffers have been helping people online or on the phone. They said that they have not gone out door-knocking but have been in touch with their constituents through Zoom, social media and through other online tools.

“We’re all learning to work differently,” said Ms. Sgro, a former cabinet minister, who was first elected in a byelection in 1999 and re-elected ever since.

To explain how things have changed in their parliamentary functions, she said, as chair of the House International Trade Committee, she organized an in-person meeting in August, which she described as “awkward” because of social distancing requirements. Everyone had to wear masks and keep their distance from each other. Ms. Sgro said normally during committee meetings where MPs from all parties like to work together to accomplish things, one key aspect of a successful working relationship is that all MPs get to know each other, understand each other’s views, and try to come up with solutions acceptable to all. Because of social distancing requirements, she said, the interactions amongst MPs in the August in person meeting were “very cold.”

“It’s so much a lonelier position to be in because we don’t get to see our colleagues,” said Ms. Sgro. “The discussions are different. I held an International Trade Committee meeting, and it was very awkward, very cold, very uncomfortable. Having to make sure we walk this way, that way where we sat. All of it, it was not enjoyable whatsoever.”

By deadline on Thursday, Sept. 24, there were a total of 147,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, 10,722 active cases, 126,904 recovered cases and 9,243 Canadians had died of the disease, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. And Johns Hopkins University’s stats indicated last week that there were 31,926,175 global cased of COVID-19 that had resulted in deaths of 977,452 people around the world.

Since the start of the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) government and provincial governments have been focused chiefly on the effective management of the health and economic effects of COVID-19. To avert mass job losses and widespread business collapses, the federal government has been regularly announcing billions of dollars worth of national economic support programs.

The regular in-person work of MPs and Senators had been suspended since mid-March when most provinces went into lockdown. The House of Commons returned for the fall session last week but most of the parliamentary meetings will be done virtually. The country was slowly starting to reopen in the summer, but the second wave the pandemic has started and it’s unclear how bad it will get.

During summer months, MPs normally like to go door-knocking in their ridings and to attend community events but this summer all in-person interactions were on hold. Political fundraising is the lifeblood of politics where every candidate and MP who wants to run for election or re-election raises money to finance their campaigns. Recently, some MPs have started to raise funds online but most are reluctant to even ask people for donations and are waiting for the pandemic to be over.

In a minority government, an election could happen at any time, but Ms. Sgro said that if that were to happen she would run her campaign with whatever money she has, but has no plans to raise funds in the near future.

“No, I’m not doing it,” Ms. Sgro said. “I’m gonna manage with what I have, I do not have the face or the courage to ask people to donate money to a political campaign at a time when everybody should try to stay safe and stay healthy.”

Two-term Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary-Midnapore, Alta.) told The Hill Times that besides numerous other changes in MPs’ parliamentary duties, one key aspect that has changed is travel to Ottawa. The air travel for all MPs, Ms. Kusie and other MPs said, has become stressful as theoretically speaking they can be exposed to COVID-19 during their cab ride from their homes to the airport, at the airport, inside the plane, and if they are staying in hotels in Ottawa. In order to travel, MPs like all other Canadians, have to undergo temperature checks at airports, have to wear masks throughout the commute, and frequently have to use hand sanitizers. Depending on the province, some MPs have to go into social isolation when they return from Ottawa.

As an MP who commuted weekly from Calgary to Ottawa, Ms. Kusie said, travel used to be relaxing after staying a week in Ottawa, but now it’s changed.

“It’s certainly not what it was before, where you looked at it as a time of relaxation, decompression,” said Ms. Kusie, her party’s transport critic, who since mid-March has travelled to Ottawa three times.

Five-term Conservative MP Mike Lake (Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, Alta.) told The Hill Times that it takes about eight hours for him to get from Edmonton to Ottawa and that throughout the commute he carries multiple bottles of hand sanitizers and uses it at least every hour. Mr. Lake referred to a March 11 event in Ottawa where he was with Liberal MP Kamal Khera (Brampton West, Ont.), and World Food Program executive director David Beasley. A week after the event, Ms. Khera and Mr. Beasley both tested positive, but Mr. Lake’s test result turned out to be negative. Mr. Lake said that during the event he and Mr. Beasley were both using hand sanitizers almost every 20 minutes, but still the World Food Program executive tested positive.

“I think the reason, among maybe others, one of the reasons why I didn’t wind up catching it was because I was so vigilant about washing my hands throughout the day,” said Mr. Lake.

But Mr. Lake said, as an MP, he’s not worried about the new challenges in dealing with COVID-19 as he has a job to do and “you can’t live life that way.”

Six-term NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, Ont.) told The Hill Times that he has cut down his air travel because of COVID-19. He said he’s also turning down invitations to attend events where he has to commute by air. For his commute from his northern Ontario riding to Ottawa, Mr. Angus said he uses his car. It takes him about six hours to drive to Ottawa. To explain the change in dealing with his constituents, he used an example: Mr. Angus said that as a general practice pre-COVID, he liked to shake everyone’s hands at events or in-person meetings. He said his belief was that if you did not shake anyone’s hand, you did not make a contact with that person. Also, pre-COVID, if anyone had told him that politicians would have to represent people without in-person meetings, he would not have believed that person. But, he said, COVID-19 has “completely changed” MPs’ relationships with constituents and described this as the “biggest shift” in memory. Mr. Angus said it’s critical that MPs and their offices are accessible to their constituents at a time when people need help. Since the start of the pandemic, he said almost all of his office’s interactions have been done virtually.

“We’ve adapted dramatic changes to ensure that we are engaging with people,” said Mr. Angus. “One of the things that’s been really important for us is to maintain the connection to people so that they know we’re there to help them, to be able to reach out to them and talk to them, and maintain as much as possible a personal connection.”

Going forward, he said, it’s hard to imagine how things will unfold, including how MPs will run their campaigns if an election is called before the end of the pandemic.

Mr. Angus and other MPs said they’re watching the B.C. provincial election on Oct. 24 very closely as to how they are running their campaign in the midst of the pandemic. After British Columbia, the Saskatchewan provincial elections is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Prior to British Columbia, New Brunswick was the first province to hold an election after the start of COVID-19.

Ekos Research pollster Frank Graves said, based on polling numbers, it looks like Canadians are satisfied with the way the federal and provincial governments have handled COVID-19. Now, he said, they have similar expectations from both levels of government to do the same in the recovery phase. Also, Mr. Graves said, this is the reason why incumbents have an advantage in elections as demonstrated by the outcome of the provincial election in New Brunswick and also the B.C. government’s popularity at the start of the provincial election.

“I would expect this is underpinning the decision to have an election in B.C., because they’re doing so well. The incumbents in most provinces, and perhaps even at the federal level, seem to have an advantage right now.”

