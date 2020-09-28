Has failing to call a fall election signalled Trudeau’s undoing?

Justin Trudeau possibly made his first fatal mistake when he prorogued Parliament on Aug. 18 rather than calling an election to reset the government agenda to face the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. His decision to prorogue was likely a calculation that Canadian voters would turn against the Liberals for calling a snap election in the middle of a health and economic crisis. However, history has shown us that the opposite is usually the case.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.