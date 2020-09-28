Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Has failing to call a fall election signalled Trudeau’s undoing?

By Ross O'Connor      September 28, 2020

History has shown us that Canadian voters don’t punish governments who preach stability in times of uncertainty, they reward them.

Years from now, the prime minister’s decision to reset the government agenda by proroguing Parliament and not calling an election might haunt him as the moment he started an avoidable countdown to a premature political death, writes Ross O’Connor. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Justin Trudeau possibly made his first fatal mistake when he prorogued Parliament on Aug. 18 rather than calling an election to reset the government agenda to face the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. His decision to prorogue was likely a calculation that Canadian voters would turn against the Liberals for calling a snap election in the middle of a health and economic crisis. However, history has shown us that the opposite is usually the case.

