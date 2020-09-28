The New York Times’ White House reporter Maggie Haberman talks about covering Trump behind the scenes, at Munk Dialogues on Sept. 30

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET with New York Times’ White House correspondent, Maggie Haberman, in dialogue with Munk Debates Chair, Rudyard Griffiths. Ms. Haberman, one of world’s leading investigative journalists, will talk about the behind the scenes of U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. The Munk Dialogues will be available live and on-demand on the free CBC Gem streaming service (cbcgem.ca) and on the Munk Debates website (www.munkdebates.com/dialogues).