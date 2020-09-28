For John Turner in 1984, ‘fortune came and fortune fled,’ writes Hatfield

In the summer of 1982, during the 1981-82 recession, a Gallup poll was published showing the federal Liberals at 28 per cent. Undaunted by this, the Liberal research softball team appeared at their next game wearing T-shirts with the slogan “28 in ’82, 48 in ’84.” And, indeed, in 1984, just after John Turner was elected Liberal leader replacing Pierre Trudeau, a Gallup poll came out showing the Liberals leading the Progressive Conservatives by 48 per cent to 41 per cent. Unfortunately, for Mr. Turner, fortune turned massively against the Liberals again before the 1984 election. I have always remembered this as a classic illustration of how political fortunes can rise and fall with dizzying speed and ruthless efficiency. In the words of another short-lived prime minister, Arthur Meighen, for John Turner in 1984 “fortune came and fortune fled.”