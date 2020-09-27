Conservative Party finalize nomination rules for its 217 unheld ridings

The Conservative Party on Saturday has finalized the nomination rules for the 217 unheld ridings for the next federal election, which could be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anticipating that it might not be possible to hold in-person meetings in the vast majority of ridings across the country, the party has decided to let members to cast their ballots over the phone, online, through mail-in ballots, or by drive-through in places where nomination meetings cannot happen in person, according to Conservative sources. They said the key challenge facing the party in coming up with the rules was to figure out how to hold nominations in the midst of the pandemic.

Of the 338 seats in Parliament, the Conservatives hold 121, leaving it with 217 unheld slots.

The party has left it up to the executive director of the party, Janet Fryday Dorey, to decide where party members cannot vote in person and which alternative methods of voting should be used. Those decisions will be based chiefly on provincial public health guidelines at the time of the contest.

The Hill Times is not identifying sources for this story because they were not authorized to discuss behind the scenes confidential conversations about nomination rules. By deadline, the Conservative Party’s communication office was not available for comment.

Sources said that, while contests will open in all unheld ridings at the same time, they will wrap up at different times, because there’s not enough staff to hold all the nomination meetings at once.

The Conservative Party’s 20-member national council, the highest elected governing body of the party, approved these rules. An official announcement is expected in the coming days.

The finalized rules come as the Liberals face a looming confidence vote on its Throne Speech. The NDP on Friday indicated it intends to support the Liberals, provided that the Liberals abide by the terms of the agreement they struck. The support of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) and his caucus puts to rest speculation of a snap election.

Given that the Liberals hold a minority in Parliament, they need the support of at least one other party to get every piece of legislation passed in the House and the next election is only one confidence vote defeat away.

In the 338 member House of Commons, there are 154 Liberals, 121 Conservatives, 32 Bloc Québécois MPs, 24 NDP, three Greens, and two Independent MPs.

For the 121 held ridings, the Conservatives have already announced their nomination rules in April. The rules effectively protect all MPs from nomination challenges for the next election.

The party has announced that if the next election were to be called between then and June 2021, all MPs would be automatically acclaimed as candidates. But, if the next election is called after June of next year, incumbent MPs can still carry the party’s banner, unopposed, provided they raise $15,000 by Dec. 31.

If any Conservative MP is not able to raise the specified funds by deadline, they have until April 30, 2021, to meet that amount. If an MP still fails to raise that money by either of these two deadline, they will have to run for the nomination to be the party’s candidate and anyone in the riding could challenge.

The fundraising target fixed by the party is considerably low, and it’s expected that all Conservative MPs will be acclaimed as party candidates for the next election.

Prior to every federal election, Elections Canada fixes spending limits in all 338 ridings. These spending limits are calculated based on several factors, including the geography, length of the election campaign, and population. In 2019, with the exception of the four P.E.I. ridings, where the spending limit in the last election was around $87,000, the ceiling in rest of the ridings was at more than $100,000. Compared to the spending limits in ridings, the threshold set by the Conservatives for held ridings is very low.

Conservative sources told The Hill Times in April that the national council set this requirement for held ridings based on the recommendation of the national caucus, without making any change. Conservative MPs told The Hill Times at the time that the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy and the politicians’ ability to raise funds was the main reason the nomination requirements were so easy to meet.

Since the start of the pandemic, all political parties’ ability to raise funds has been affected. During the height of the pandemic, MPs and political parties had suspended their fundraising activities, as Canadians across the country were facing an uncertain economic future and health challenges. Recently, things have started to pick up, but with the second wave of the pandemic hitting parts of the country, fundraising drives may take a hit again.

The Liberals have yet to set their nomination rules for held or unheld ridings. Braeden Caley, senior director of the communications for the Liberal Party, said in an email Saturday those would be announced “very soon.” His email suggested that, like the last federal election, the rules for held and unheld ridings would be different.

“Final nomination rules will be announced very soon, and nominations will begin in the weeks ahead,” said Mr. Caley. “The nominations process will include distinct considerations for ridings which are currently represented by a Liberal MP, and ridings working to elect a Liberal MP whenever the next campaign arrives. Every step will also be taken to ensure that nominations all move forward in a manner that is safe and in accordance with public health guidance.”

In 2019, the Liberals protected their elected MPs from nomination challenges, as long as they met certain targets in terms fundraising, door knocks and membership sign-ups. The party unveiled those rules in January 2018.

To carry the party’s banner in the 2019 election unopposed, MPs had to:

take part in at least two “voter contact days of action” door-knocking events in the last 12 months in their ridings;

attempt to at least knock on 3,500 doors, or make 5,000 phone calls;

raise funds equivalent to 50 per cent of the expected election expense limit for 2019;

submit a written plan to raise the other half;

sign up at least 30 new donors based on the Jan. 1, 2016, or Jan. 1, 2018, numbers, whichever is less;

and secure signatures of support from at least 150 registered Liberals in the riding in question.

All Liberal MPs met these conditions.

It’s unclear what the new conditions will be for the next election in the dramatically different landscape where COVID-19 has affected politicians’ ability to raise funds and go door knocking.

NDP spokesman George Soule told The Hill Times that his party will start to hold nomination meetings across the country in October.

“Nomination rules have now been adopted and nominations will be opening in waves starting in October,” said Mr. Soule.

An NDP source told The Hill Times that, if caucus members demonstrated that they are financially ready to run a winnable campaign, then they will not have to face any nomination challenge.

