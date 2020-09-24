Throne Speech’s climate promises draws mixed reviews, with NDP saying it’s a rehash of old pledges

The Liberal government’s anticipated “ambitious green agenda” in its Throne Speech is garnering mixed reviews among environmental and political experts, with some saying it was stuffed with recycled pledges.

“It felt like it was copy and pasted from a year ago,” said NDP MP Laurel Collins (Victoria, B.C.), her party’s critic for the environment, in a Sept. 24 interview.

Ms. Collins said a rehashing of many past promises, including a plan to two billion trees that was in the 2019 Liberal election platform, speaks to the Liberals’ inability to follow through on commitments and suggests they aren’t serious enough about addressing climate change.

Governor General Julie Payette on Wednesday delivered the Throne Speech, a sweeping document that was framed by the Liberal government as its plan to “build back better.”

“We’ve heard a lot of these promises before. We’ve also experienced time and time again the Liberals making big promises on other things. Again and again, they make big promises in throne speeches, and don’t do the things they’ve promised,” Ms. Collins said.

A Sept. 16 report from CTV News revealed that none of the two million trees had yet been planted. Ian Cameron, press secretary to Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan (St. John’s South-Mount Pearl, N.L.), told CTV News that COVID was the reason for delay.

Green Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.) said she was encouraged by some of the promises, but that the commitments weren’t enough. The Green caucus, which has comprises of three members, isn’t sure if they’ll support it.

“The language is suggestive of going in the right direction. I’m hoping this will set a direction for understanding how pressing the climate crisis is,” Ms. May said in an interview. She added that there were no “poison pills” in the speech, but said in a Sept. 24 press release that the caucus will “continue to study the document before giving their unqualified support.”

Conservative environment critic Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, B.C.) did not respond to a request for an interview by deadline.

The Liberal government unveiled the broad strokes of a four-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic and usher in an economic recovery.

It promised ambitious action on a number of fronts.

One of the major promises was to “launch a campaign to create one million jobs,” with plans to pour money into environmentally friendly projects such as improving public transit and creating incentives for building retrofits.

“Climate action will be a cornerstone of our plan to support and create a million jobs across the country,” the speech, delivered by Ms. Payette, read. “This will be done by using a range of tools, including direct investments in the social sector and infrastructure, immediate training to quickly skill up workers, and incentives for employers to hire and retain workers.”

The government promised to “immediately” put forward a plan to exceed Canada’s 2030 Paris targets. It’s also pledged to “legislate Canada’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Other promises include: investments to temper the impact of climate-related natural disaster; helping to deliver more transit options; making zero-emissions vehicles more affordable and beefing up the country’s network of charging stations; cutting the corporate tax rate in half for clean-tech companies; and more spending on renewable and next-generation clean technologies.

While the speech didn’t provide many specifics and didn’t have any numbers attached, the government singled out a few industries that it envisions playing a big role in helping the economic recovery and lowering Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence Canada, said he was encouraged to see a renewed commitment to ban single-use plastics and a promise to reform the Environmental Protection Act. He added that governments across the world are unveiling more ambitious plans, and Canada risks being left behind.

“There’s increasing momentum around the planet by governments to show that they are going to be looking at everything they’re doing coming out of this COVID crisis through the lens of retooling their economies to be clean. So the fact that that’s not clearly articulated, that it’s not leading, is concerning,” Mr. Gray said.

Countries like Germany have already committed billions to green recovery efforts through various measures that include a €7-billion bailout to Air France contingent on halving emissions by 2024 and a €2.5-billion spending package in Germany for enhanced electric-vehicle infrastructure and more research on batteries and electromobility.

Though the Throne Speech is normally a document short on details, a few specific points in the climate section caught the attention of many observers, as particularly important and worthy of fleshing out more.

“I was happy to see that housing retrofits are mentioned. That’s really a no-brainer. Recovery plans around the world are looking at building retrofits, because it’s low-hanging fruit. It’s easy to make pretty big efficiency savings,” said Kyla Tienhaara, Canada Research Chair in Economy and Environment and professor at Queen’s University. “You can reduce emissions at the same time reducing energy bills for people. So it’s a win win. Also, it’s fairly easy to bring people into the sector and to create jobs, because it’s a pretty low entry requirement for a lot of those jobs.”

Spending more in retrofitting buildings was a key pillar in a recent report by the Task Force for a Resilient Recovery, composed of environmental experts and industry members. (One of most prominent members is Gerry Butts, the prime minister’s longtime friend and former principal secretary.) It recommended a $27.5-billion investment over five years to make Canada’s building stock more energy efficient and resilient to natural disasters, while also reducing costs for Canadians.

Emissions from buildings make up 13 per cent of Canada’s annual greenhouse gas emissions, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada. A study from the Canada Green Building Council reported that a program to retrofit 60 per cent of existing commercial, institutional, and high-rise residential buildings over 25,000 square feet could reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions by 31 per cent by 2030.

Lengthy list of priorities means competition for funding

Richard Florizone, president and CEO of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, and a member of the Task Force for a Resilient Recovery, said there are existing provincial and municipal programs “ready to go” that can help the federal government enact this promise quickly. He said the federal government could also leverage the Canada Infrastructure Bank to get private investment.

For Kathryn Harrison, professor of political science at the University of British Columbia, the sheer amount of promises in the speech, from climate to COVID and everything in between, means there will be competition for funding.

“Even for a government that says this is not the time for austerity, it’s proposing some pretty big-ticket items here, so those climate commitments will have to compete with continued COVID spending” and more, she said.

Prof. Harrison suggested reviving an idea from Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson’s (North Vancouver, B.C.) mandate letter as a way to address climate change without it being a primarily budgetary issue. She said legislating carbon budgets should be on the table.

“Legislating an aspirational goal decades in the future isn’t going to make it happen. We know that because Canada has failed to meet distant targets many times in the past,” she said.

For Prof. Harrison, “the key element … is to create a series of near term carbon budgets with transparent reporting and accountability mechanisms built in. Those measures are really critical because I don’t believe we’re going to transform our economy through spending tax dollars only. We’re going to need regulatory measures.”

One thing all agreed on was that they will be eagerly awaiting the next budget to see how the government plans to fund all these promises.

