Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

‘Whatever it takes’: Trudeau says austerity not an option in the face of staggering job losses, health crisis 

By Beatrice Paez      September 23, 2020

The speech did not promise a full-fledged budget, but said an update to the feds’ COVID-19 Economic Response plan would be coming this fall.

Governor General Julie Payette is pictured Sept. 23 as she delivers the Throne Speech before a sparsely filled Red Chamber. Screen capture via CPAC
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pinning the country’s recovery on the government’s ability to spend “whatever it takes” to rein in the pandemic and to prevent expansive lockdowns that could further cripple the economy.

The Liberals’ Throne Speech outlined a wide-ranging agenda, from pledging that the government will act as a safety net for Canadians whose jobs are precarious to committing to the creation of a “Canada-wide early learning and child-care system” to saying it would “immediately” outline its plan for exceeding Canada’s 2030 climate target under the Paris accord.

In a speech delivered by Governor General Julie Payette before a sparsely filled Senate Chamber, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) promised the creation of more than one million jobs after the country shed those jobs due to the pandemic. The plan hinges, in part, on the extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy through to the next summer, with tweaks to be worked out, and a boost in the number of placements offered through the feds’ youth employment programs. 

“Effectively dealing with the health crisis is the best thing we can do for the economy,” Ms. Payette read. “Government action has already helped Canadians stay safe, and buffered the worst economic impacts.”

Though the speech did not warn the country is already lurching towards a second wave of the pandemic, the prospect of a surge was no longer speculative. “The surge this fall further reinforces what we already know—that we must do even more,” the speech read.

In an appeal for support to keep up the pace of spending, the prime minister said that a period of austerity isn’t the answer to fighting the pandemic, arguing that Canada can afford to tack on more debt, given low interest rates.

The speech, which is steeped in tradition and ceremony, usually draws MPs, Senators, political staff, former politicians, dignitaries, and community leaders. 

In another departure from past speeches, Ms. Payette is under intense scrutiny over her performance as Governor General. She is at the centre of an ongoing probe into allegations that she has presided over a toxic workplace at Rideau Hall. The government has hired a contractor to conduct the investigation into the allegations levelled by former and current employees. 

The speech was framed as a reset from the one delivered less than a year ago, before COVID-19 even existed as a term, and seeks to speak to the moment, with a mix of old and new commitments outlined. 

The governing Liberals also doubled down on their commitment to implement a national pharmacare program, the timeline for which they said will be accelerated, and have promised to revive legislation that would enshrine the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People before the end of the year. The latter promise was effectively put on the back burner due to the pandemic, as with many of the feds’ legislative commitments. Its plan to “accelerate” the “steps” to a pharmacare program includes working with “willing” provinces and territories to move quickly. 

The speech featured separate passages aimed at addressing systemic racial inequities, in response to calls from demonstrators rallying in support of Black and Indigenous communities and to the Parliamentary Black Caucus, which had outlined a raft of proposals. The government offered no concrete timelines for taking action, promising, for example, to introduce legislation to address systemic inequities across the criminal justice system. 

On his government’s climate change agenda, parts of which have been delayed, Mr. Trudeau promised to legislate Canada’s Paris’ targets—a key ask from environmental groups that have argued such commitment would help ensure the country sticks to its pledge.

It also did not offer a concrete timeline for unveiling the delayed release of a national action plan in response to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Inquiry. The government only promised that the timeline it had been working towards would be accelerated.

In response to gripes about long wait times to get tested for the virus and its reticence to approve tests that claim to deliver results faster—as loudly voiced by Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) and other Conservatives—the government said it would strike a new group called Testing Assistance Response Team that would be charged with ensuring local health authorities can meet surges in demand.

Mr. Trudeau’s speech did not promise a full-fledged budget, but said an update to the feds’ COVID-19 Economic Response plan would be coming this fall. The update, the first to be drafted by Canada’s first female finance minister, Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.), promises to outline the country’s “economic and fiscal position,” along with projections, and the measures that would be introduced to support the policies and programs announced in the speech. 

The government forecasted earlier this year that the federal deficit is expected to hit $343.-2-billion, thanks to the steady stream of relief programs it’s rolled out. Part of the feds’ economic recovery plan included a $19-billion spending plan to help provinces and territories bolster the capacity of their health systems. 

Parliament was short two party leaders after Mr. O’Toole and the Bloc Québécois’ Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.) tested positive for the virus last week. The two received their diagnoses hours apart and will be in isolation for a two-week period. 

Mr. Trudeau is set to address the nation on Wednesday evening, asking broadcasters for some air time at 6:30 p.m. They’re a rarity, though, as CBC noted, past requests were not necessarily reserved for serious matters and might have been seen as self-serving in the cases of then-prime ministers Stephen Harper, Paul Martin, and Lester B. Pearson, who used the platform at a time when their minority in Parliament was teetering. 

His 15-minute evening address comes as Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, warned Tuesday the country is “at a crossroads,” and that, unless individuals start to avoid holding large social gatherings and reduce their level of contact, cases will continue to mount at an alarming rate. She stopped short of saying that Canada is on the brink of—or already experiencing—a second wave. Opposition parties will split a 15-minute time slot afterwards. The address will be broadcast across seven networks, including CBC, CTV, and Global News. Mr. Trudeau is expected to hone in on highlights from the Throne Speech and to make an appeal to Canadians to adhere to public health advice. 

Mr. Trudeau has promised to hold a confidence vote on the speech. Parliamentary rules stipulate that there can be up to six days of debate on the speech, which do not have to be held consecutively. 

In the government’s last Throne Speech, delivered more than a month after the election, much of the focus was centred on Western alienation and was steeped in language that appealed for co-operation and dialogue among parties. It was a nod to the fact that the Liberals had been reduced to a minority in Parliament and had been shut out electorally in Alberta and Saskatchewan. 

Parties also hashed out a last-minute deal for sitting amid the pandemic announced Wednesday, the day of Parliament’s return. Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.) said there was unanimous consent for a motion to change the Standing Orders to allow MPs to participate in House business remotely through Zoom. The motion includes a sunset clause, with the terms expiring Dec. 11. Remote voting testing was conducted Monday, with some technical glitches that opposition parties faulted the Liberals for.

The Hill Times

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Parties close to agreement on voting plan, Parliament return, but committees prove sticking point, says Bloc MP

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The Standing Orders have to be amended to allow MPs to vote remotely, and according to Bloc deputy House leader Christine Normandin, there’s agreement among parties for those changes to be made temporary.

Foreign policy focus in new session should be on China, U.S., and human rights, say Parliamentarians

News|By Neil Moss
'The No. 1 [foreign policy] priority is our relationship with the United States,' says Independent Senator Peter Boehm as the U.S. presidential election quickly approaches.

Presidential election could change course on unilateral tariff use, but Canada-U.S. trade tensions will remain: experts

News|By Neil Moss
If Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency, he will be constrained in the use of unilateral tariffs, say experts, while Donald Trump's re-election may leave Canada once again targeted by national security tariffs.

COVID-19 containment, economic recovery expected to drive fall lobbying

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Lobbyists will also be keeping an eye on progress on the government's backlog of big-ticket legislation and regulatory reforms this session.

They’re back: 25 Members of Parliament to watch this session

Feature
With talk of a possible snap election, a continuing pandemic, and a minority Parliament to boot, the second session of the 43rd Parliament should be an interesting one.

‘The time is now’: limit gatherings to avoid future lockdowns, says Tam, as federal data projects more spikes in cases

News|By Palak Mangat
'All of us have the future in our hands in terms of the decisions we are making today,' says Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

No consensus on adoption of remote House voting, but parties agree legislative scrutiny necessary, says Samara report

News|By Beatrice Paez
As parties attempt to hash out a workable sitting plan, House administration has been working behind the scenes to test the voting app for potential glitches. 

PM should create permanent emergency preparedness cabinet committee, say experts, political players: be ‘prepared for the next natural disaster, terrorist act or health crisis is the objective’

News|By Mike Lapointe
A former national security adviser to the prime minister says 'if this country wants the national security agencies to worry about a pandemic, then they need to raise it on the list of priorities set by cabinet.'

‘These jobs are not coming back’: economists pour cold water on O’Toole‘s Canada First policy

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘Some people are going to win from a Canada-first policy. Most people are going to lose,’ says Queen’s professor Ian Keay.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions