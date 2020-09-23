Trumpism could outlast Trump 

My sense is, it’s going to be a tight race. So, get ready to batten the hatches, things south of the border will likely get mighty interesting.

Some are wondering whether U.S. President Donald Trump will leave office gracefully if he loses a close vote or if he’ll desperately hang onto power, claiming the election was somehow 'rigged,' thus setting in motion a constitutional crisis that’ll make the Florida 'chad hanging' controversy of 20 years ago seem like a walk in the park, writes Gerry Nicholls.