Copps said it all when it comes to end of WE in Canada, says reader

Re: “The death of WE in Canada is shameful,” (The Hill Times, Sept. 14, p. 10). Sheila Copps said it all. What a disgusting display of ignorant, immoral, and unethical behaviour by the Conservatives, NDP, and other naysayers to destroy a charity that had such a strong influence for providing a moral beacon for so many young Canadians. While I’m not supportive of Justin Trudeau himself, in my view, the Liberal government is 100 per cent blameless in this situation.