Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

‘The time is now’: limit gatherings to avoid future lockdowns, says Tam, as federal data projects more spikes in cases

By Palak Mangat      September 22, 2020

'The public has a vital role to play in controlling the acceleration of epidemic growth. This modelling simulation shows how reducing our number of contacts can have a profound impact on our ability to maintain epidemic control,' says chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, pictured Tuesday, stopped short of saying Canada is already experiencing a second wave because of the resurgence in cases. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to avoid large gatherings to prevent further spikes in new COVID-19 cases and avoid another lockdown, saying federal modelling figures project the number of cases could climb to more than 155,000 within the next 10 days. 

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Theresa Tam shared data that suggests that, unless people are vigilant in complying with public health guidelines, including limiting public gatherings, cases could continue to grow. Dr. Tam said projections indicate that it could reach 155,795 by Oct. 2, up from the current caseload of 145,415. Deaths could reach 9,300 from its current 9,228 by that date.

“The public has a vital role to play in controlling the acceleration of epidemic growth. This modelling simulation shows how reducing our number of contacts can have a profound impact on our ability to maintain epidemic control,” she said. “If we maintain our current rate of contact, the epidemic is forecasted to come back.” 

She added that increasing the rate of contact could prompt the epidemic to come back “faster and stronger.” If the rate of contact starts to slow down, she said, it would have a better handle on reining in infections “in most locations.” 

Dr. Tam’s remarks come as officials in Ottawa, Renfrew County, Ont., and Quebec declared this week that they are entering the pandemic’s second wave. That’s prompted some schools to shut down, leaving many in limbo about their reopenings. Quebec said on Monday that police visited more than 2,000 bars and restaurants on the weekend and issued 1,500 warnings and 90 tickets to those not complying with public health guidelines. Ontario, which has also recorded a steady uptick in new cases, hit pause on any reopening plans earlier this month and limited private social gatherings provincewide. 

Dr. Tam said the increase in cases is not surprising, but the focus is “to keep things under control without a full lockdown.”

“We know it’s going to go up and down, but we need to keep it at manageable levels.”

She said governments may consider more restrictive measures across different “hotspots,” but it’s avoidable if people limit their contacts. 

“My message today is, ‘The time is now.’ We’re at a bit of a crossroads,” she said. “If you managed to reduce those contacts and make some choices in terms of not going to big gatherings and some of these social events, you can manage this without a lockdown.” 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday his government’s preparation plans for a more “complicated” second wave include pushing out a $70-million flu-shot campaign. Officials have ordered more than five million doses of the flu vaccine, with the first batch expected to arrive next week. He said he will continue rolling out his six-step plan for the second wave over the “coming days.”

Both Dr. Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, stopped short of saying Canada is already experiencing a second wave because of the resurgence in cases and stressed a “surgical approach” to further public health measures and restrictions like lockdowns.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) agreed. “All of us have the future in our hands in terms of the decisions we are making today,” said Ms. Hajdu, who joined the briefing via videolink. 

Noting she’s turned down invitations to multiple gatherings over the past weeks, Ms. Hajdu said “it’s a sacrifice that we all have to make.” She added the feds will continue to rely on local health units to “ensure we get the best advice built on the best evidence and data possible,” and to balance public health interests with the “needs of the economy.”

Dr. Tam noted officials in some jurisdictions are ramping up testing efforts. Ontario, for example, is set to begin offering tests at dozens of drug stores this week. “Public health can’t just keep testing and do tons and tons of contact tracing non-stop. You’ve got to have both sides of the coin coming together, doing its part, for it to be manageable,” she said. “We’re going to see more and more of that innovation as people go along, but nothing is going to be enough if you don’t slow down and squeeze down the social bubble.”

Parliament is set to return from prorogation on Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) Throne Speech, which will be delivered by Governor General Julie Payette in the Senate Chamber, will open the session. If all opposition parties withhold their support of the speech on the subsequent confidence vote, an election would be triggered. 

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.), both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, are in self-isolation after staffers in their offices tested positive. Their partners also tested positive and are in isolation. Mr. O’Toole’s wife, Rebecca, had initially tested negative, but later developed symptoms and received her diagnosis late Monday. 

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Parties close to agreement on voting plan, Parliament return, but committees prove sticking point, says Bloc MP

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The Standing Orders have to be amended to allow MPs to vote remotely, and according to Bloc deputy House leader Christine Normandin, there’s agreement among parties for those changes to be made temporary.

Presidential election could change course on unilateral tariff use, but Canada-U.S. trade tensions will remain: experts

News|By Neil Moss
If Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency, he will be constrained in the use of unilateral tariffs, say experts, while Donald Trump's re-election may leave Canada once again targeted by national security tariffs.

COVID-19 containment, economic recovery expected to drive fall lobbying

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Lobbyists will also be keeping an eye on progress on the government's backlog of big-ticket legislation and regulatory reforms this session.

They’re back: 25 Members of Parliament to watch this session

Feature
With talk of a possible snap election, a continuing pandemic, and a minority Parliament to boot, the second session of the 43rd Parliament should be an interesting one.

‘The time is now’: limit gatherings to avoid future lockdowns, says Tam, as federal data projects more spikes in cases

News|By Palak Mangat
'All of us have the future in our hands in terms of the decisions we are making today,' says Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

No consensus on adoption of remote House voting, but parties agree legislative scrutiny necessary, says Samara report

News|By Beatrice Paez
As parties attempt to hash out a workable sitting plan, House administration has been working behind the scenes to test the voting app for potential glitches. 

PM should create permanent emergency preparedness cabinet committee, say experts, political players: be ‘prepared for the next natural disaster, terrorist act or health crisis is the objective’

News|By Mike Lapointe
A former national security adviser to the prime minister says 'if this country wants the national security agencies to worry about a pandemic, then they need to raise it on the list of priorities set by cabinet.'

‘These jobs are not coming back’: economists pour cold water on O’Toole‘s Canada First policy

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘Some people are going to win from a Canada-first policy. Most people are going to lose,’ says Queen’s professor Ian Keay.

Liberal tilt to the left could have electoral consequences for NDP, say pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana
The Liberals should be careful about the ‘recoil effect’ as some of their supporters could back away if they vacate the political centre, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions