‘The time is now’: limit gatherings to avoid future lockdowns, says Tam, as federal data projects more spikes in cases

Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to avoid large gatherings to prevent further spikes in new COVID-19 cases and avoid another lockdown, saying federal modelling figures project the number of cases could climb to more than 155,000 within the next 10 days.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Theresa Tam shared data that suggests that, unless people are vigilant in complying with public health guidelines, including limiting public gatherings, cases could continue to grow. Dr. Tam said projections indicate that it could reach 155,795 by Oct. 2, up from the current caseload of 145,415. Deaths could reach 9,300 from its current 9,228 by that date.

“The public has a vital role to play in controlling the acceleration of epidemic growth. This modelling simulation shows how reducing our number of contacts can have a profound impact on our ability to maintain epidemic control,” she said. “If we maintain our current rate of contact, the epidemic is forecasted to come back.”

She added that increasing the rate of contact could prompt the epidemic to come back “faster and stronger.” If the rate of contact starts to slow down, she said, it would have a better handle on reining in infections “in most locations.”

Dr. Tam’s remarks come as officials in Ottawa, Renfrew County, Ont., and Quebec declared this week that they are entering the pandemic’s second wave. That’s prompted some schools to shut down, leaving many in limbo about their reopenings. Quebec said on Monday that police visited more than 2,000 bars and restaurants on the weekend and issued 1,500 warnings and 90 tickets to those not complying with public health guidelines. Ontario, which has also recorded a steady uptick in new cases, hit pause on any reopening plans earlier this month and limited private social gatherings provincewide.

Dr. Tam said the increase in cases is not surprising, but the focus is “to keep things under control without a full lockdown.”

“We know it’s going to go up and down, but we need to keep it at manageable levels.”

She said governments may consider more restrictive measures across different “hotspots,” but it’s avoidable if people limit their contacts.

“My message today is, ‘The time is now.’ We’re at a bit of a crossroads,” she said. “If you managed to reduce those contacts and make some choices in terms of not going to big gatherings and some of these social events, you can manage this without a lockdown.”

3/4 Though some increase in #COVID19 cases was expected with reopening, the accelerated rate of epidemic growth is concerning and will escalate unless #PublicHealth AND individual precautions are strengthened + we work together! — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) September 22, 2020

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday his government’s preparation plans for a more “complicated” second wave include pushing out a $70-million flu-shot campaign. Officials have ordered more than five million doses of the flu vaccine, with the first batch expected to arrive next week. He said he will continue rolling out his six-step plan for the second wave over the “coming days.”

Both Dr. Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, stopped short of saying Canada is already experiencing a second wave because of the resurgence in cases and stressed a “surgical approach” to further public health measures and restrictions like lockdowns.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) agreed. “All of us have the future in our hands in terms of the decisions we are making today,” said Ms. Hajdu, who joined the briefing via videolink.

Noting she’s turned down invitations to multiple gatherings over the past weeks, Ms. Hajdu said “it’s a sacrifice that we all have to make.” She added the feds will continue to rely on local health units to “ensure we get the best advice built on the best evidence and data possible,” and to balance public health interests with the “needs of the economy.”

Dr. Tam noted officials in some jurisdictions are ramping up testing efforts. Ontario, for example, is set to begin offering tests at dozens of drug stores this week. “Public health can’t just keep testing and do tons and tons of contact tracing non-stop. You’ve got to have both sides of the coin coming together, doing its part, for it to be manageable,” she said. “We’re going to see more and more of that innovation as people go along, but nothing is going to be enough if you don’t slow down and squeeze down the social bubble.”

Parliament is set to return from prorogation on Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) Throne Speech, which will be delivered by Governor General Julie Payette in the Senate Chamber, will open the session. If all opposition parties withhold their support of the speech on the subsequent confidence vote, an election would be triggered.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.), both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, are in self-isolation after staffers in their offices tested positive. Their partners also tested positive and are in isolation. Mr. O’Toole’s wife, Rebecca, had initially tested negative, but later developed symptoms and received her diagnosis late Monday.

