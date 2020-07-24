Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

RCMP watchdog says more resources, statutory deadlines needed for addressing complaints

By Palak Mangat      July 24, 2020

Responses from the force to the body take an average of about 17 months. 'This is unacceptable in any system where accountability is critical,' says the RCMP watchdog.

Michelaine Lahaie, chair of the RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, says given resource constraints, the body often has to make a choice attending to public complaints and conducting reviews. Screen capture via ParlVu
The head of the RCMP’s oversight body says her organization needs more resources to carry out reviews of the force, as the government grapples with how to tackle police reform amid calls to address racial inequities. 

“The commission needs to be appropriately resourced to conduct systemic reviews. At present, systemic reviews are conducted when sufficient resources are available,” Michelaine Lahaie, chair of the RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, told the House Public Safety Committee on Friday.

The lack of sufficient resources has meant a choice between attending to public complaints and conducting those reviews, Ms. Lahaie testified.

Planned spending for independent reviews of the RCMP is expected to drop from $7.8-million in 2020 to $7.4-million over the next two years, according to the departmental plan for 2020-21.

The body intends to conclude three of four systemic reviews launched in 2018, which includes a probe into the RCMP’s use of so-called street checks, strip searches, crime-reduction units, and the force’s “bias-free policing model.” 

Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles, Que.) asked why the CRCC’s most recent completed investigation, which was on workplace harassment, listed on its website dates back to 2017. Ms. Lahaie reiterated that it comes down to funding.

When she took the helm in January 2019, she said, there was one ongoing public interest investigation, which has since been completed, but she was also met with “a backlog of files.” 

“In an organization with a relatively small budget, we have to make decisions. … I chose to hire additional staff and prioritized the clearance of our backlog, rather than launching additional investigations,” she said. 

For the investigation into the RCMP’s handling of the death of Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old Indigenous man who was fatally shot by a Saskatchewan farmer, she said there was a “large number of internal resources” dedicated to the probe, “because it was important that it be completed in a reasonable time.”

The Boushie family filed a lawsuit against the RCMP and the attorney general of Canada in 2018 over the treatment they received the night of Mr. Boushie’s death, according to The Canadian Press. The CRCC initiated a review into the RCMP’s dismissal of the Boushie family’s complaint. 

Ms. Lahaie said the report on Mr. Boushie’s death was submitted to the RCMP commissioner in early 2019. It’s now in the RCMP’s hands to respond. 



“Accountability and transparency are key to addressing systemic issues and bringing about change,” she said. 

Ms. Lahaie noted there are “enhancements” needed to the force’s oversight regime through Bill C-3, which is before Parliament. She said the bill should be amended to include statutory timelines for the RCMP to respond to the body’s reports, as the current rules leave much discretion in allowing the commissioner to respond “as soon as feasible.”

Responses from the force to the body take an average of about 17 months. “This is unacceptable in any system where accountability is critical,” said Ms. Lahaie.

The Liberal government has acknowledged the idea of codifying timelines into legislation, most recently as July 12, when former public safety minister Ralph Goodale pitched three changes to Bill C-3. He suggested setting deadlines for the commissioner to respond to recommendations from the commission, creating an appeal mechanism for cases when the RCMP and body do not agree, and setting up a panel of experts from minority communities to involve them in the review of complaints. 

Ms. Lahaie also told the committee, which is studying systemic racism in policing in Canada, that, over the last five years, there have been 76 complaints to the body “that deal with racism, bias, or discrimination.” 

Such complaints are only tracked if the person alleges that they believe they were discriminated against, she confirmed under questioning from NDP MP Jack Harris (St. John’s East, N.L.). The body typically receives an average of 3,000 to 3,500 allegations per year, with 2,800 complaints handed over to the RCMP.

“The commission’s lens tends to focus on individual allegations of bias, discrimination, or racism. We do not get complaints of systemic racism as a rule,” she said. “It is only when we take a step back and analyze our findings, that the systemic nature of racism becomes apparent.” 

Ms. Lahaie cited the commission’s recent findings around the differential treatment of Indigenous and white women who have been detained for public intoxication in northern B.C. About 73 per cent of Indigenous women were held in cells until they were sober, compared to 54 per cent for white women, she said.

Indigenous women were also four times less likely to be taken home rather than placed in cells compared to white women.

Others who testified before the committee included Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly, the first Black person to lead the city’s police, and Dale McFee, the Edmonton Police Service’s first Mé​tis chief. They acknowledged that the committee’s study is taking place at a time when there’s been a spate of deadly shootings involving police at the national, regional, and municipal levels, and growing public calls to re-examine how officers are deployed.

“Simply put, the police should prevent first and foremost, enforce last and least, while partnering always and always,” said Mr. Sloly. “This will enable the coproduction of public safety, and the co-destruction of systemic racism.”

Mr. McFee, who arrived in Edmonton from the Prince Albert Police Service in Saskatchewan and has been lauded for improving representation at his previous force,  said all police forces need to rethink how they recruit officers with an eye for more diversity. (During his tenure in Prince Albert, he was able to preside over a workforce  where Indigenous people accounted for 38 per cent.)

“Diverse recruiting changes cultures and should never be taken lightly. It is a primary driver of change,” he said. 

Officers, in responding to calls, he said, must also acknowledge the social issues underpinning their deployment. He said those included mental health, poverty and homelessness, and addictions, which made up 80 to 92 per cent of the calls for service.

According to Tom Stamatakis, president of the Canadian Police Association, Edmonton’s police had, in the first six months of 2020, responded to 87,724 service calls. In speaking to the committee, he noted that averages out to about 20 calls each hour, seven days a week, 24 hours per day. 

“These numbers only reflect specific calls for service. It doesn’t even begin to capture proactive police work such as traffic enforcement, community outreach, or targeted policing at identified hotspots,” he said. “There are overwhelming demands placed on the men and women who make up our police services,” he added.

“While there’s universal acceptance of the need for reform, arbitrary cuts to police funding are not the answer.” 

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

