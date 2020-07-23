Meeting the challenge of security cooperation in a COVID-19 world

MONTREAL—In mid-June, Canada’s hopes of winning one of the coveted UN Security Council seats was dashed—sparking hand-wringing and critical reflection about our country’s standing in the world. But, given the performance of the Security Council during the COVID-19 pandemic and its general slide into paralysis over the past five years, the ritual of council elections should also have prompted sober assessment of whether it can or will continue as the world’s “top table” for managing threats to international peace and security.