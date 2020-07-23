Incoming ambassador Rae says Canada couldn’t count on support from ‘traditional allies’ in UN bid

Canada’s incoming UN ambassador says a “greater sense of solidarity” among European nations meant Canada was overlooked by traditional allies in its unsuccessful bid for a temporary seat on the Security Council.

Speaking at a live-streamed event on Thursday hosted by the Pearson Centre, Bob Rae, who was named UN ambassador earlier this month, said Canada faced a much tougher slog in its latest campaign for reasons that had little to do with criticism of its peacekeeping commitments, Middle East policy, and developmental aid spending.

Canada lost to Norway and Ireland in its push to secure one of two seats allotted to members of the Western Europe and Others bloc last month on the council, marking its second consecutive loss after the Harper government’s in 2010. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) chalked up his government’s loss in part to the fact the two countries had a head start over Canada in the campaign for votes from the 192 member states eligible to participate.

“It’s actually much tougher for us [now] to get on the Security Council than it was for us [back then], for a whole variety of reasons,” said Mr. Rae. “There are a lot of traditional allies and supporters of Canada who didn’t vote for us, and not for any of the reasons that were thrown in.”

“For the last [few] years, we’ve been very much treated like others [in the bloc]. We’ve run against other Western European countries, and it’s very clear that the Europeans came together,” he said. “We had a great difficulty in winning support, not in, perhaps, places you might think, but in winning support in Europe.”

Mr. Rae will take over from his predecessor, Marc-André Blanchard, on Aug. 4. Unlike Mr. Blanchard, who oversaw Canada’s failed UN Security Council bid, he is poised to inherit the role at an arguably turbulent time, with a global pandemic raging and the U.S. feuding with China over the coronavirus and committing to disengage from the World Health Organization.

Before his appointment as UN ambassador, in March, Mr. Rae’s role as special envoy to Myanmar was upgraded to a more expansive assignment as envoy on humanitarian and refugee issues.

The former Ontario premier will be following in the footsteps of his late father, Saul Rae, who also served as UN ambassador from 1972-1976. He said he spent his “formative years” in Geneva, Switzerland, where his father had been posted.

When asked by the moderator to reflect on their shared career trajectory, Mr. Rae said his latest assignment won’t be an “exercise in nostalgia.”

“It’s also important to be realistic about how much the world has changed, and Canada has changed and evolved since those days,” he said. “This is not a trip, an exercise in nostalgia. There will be moments of nostalgia, because I think of my dad a lot, but it’s really a chance to serve at a difficult time.”

The call from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) came in June, according to Mr. Rae, who said they had been in touch since after the election. Mr. Rae, who served as interim leader of the federal Liberals from 2011-2013, reached out to the prime minister’s aides, saying he was willing to offer advice on navigating a minority Parliament. He said Mr. Trudeau invited him to get together in Ottawa, where they met in December.

“I indicated to a couple of his staff people that I was happy to talk—if he ever wanted to talk—about what it was like to be in a minority situation, what was it like to do not quite as well you’d like in an election as you might’ve hoped for. I can certainly talk to anybody about that,” he recalled, alluding to his own loss of majority status after he led Ontario’s first NDP government in 1990. “I wasn’t sure if he’d be interested, but he did invite me to come down.”

They touch based again in January, shortly after Iran’s downing of Flight 752, which killed 85 Canadians and permanent residents, with Mr. Rae offering advice based on his own experience as an adviser on the Air India inquiry in 2005. (The bombing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985 killed all 329 on board; an inquiry wasn’t completed until much later.) He suggested those conversations, collectively, helped paved the way for his appointment.

“These are not jobs you apply for. I think he felt strongly enough about it, that he was willing to talk to me about it directly,” he said.

Part of his job, Mr. Rae said, as the next UN ambassador will be to work to convince Canadians it’s in the country’s “self-interest” to “step up” and support global efforts to mitigate the pandemic’s impact, as its after effects wreak further havoc on the economies of countries that had already been under strain.

“We are living in a time when many, many countries are going to be facing bankruptcy, where there will be huge defaults, where we’re still not through the effects of the pandemic directly on health,” he said. “We’re not even there on the economic and social impacts, globally, which will require a significant global response, and one of the things I think we need to ask ourselves as Canadians is, ‘Are we ready to step up? Do we think that’s important?’ ”

“The question is, ‘Where is the scope of our sense of justice? How far does it extend?’” he added. “It’s not in our self-interest as a country to have a world that is poorer, rougher, more brutal, more nasty, and less welcoming.”

The Hill Times