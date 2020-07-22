Sports need to get back in the game to help boost Canada’s post-COVID recovery

OTTAWA—The Trudeau government has done it again—created a giant mess of their own making. Of course, I am referring to the Liberals’ extremely ill-conceived attempt to sole source a contract to the WE organization. Because of all of this, both the prime minister and the finance minister now find themselves under investigation, and fresh research from our polling company Abacus Data demonstrates the government has taken a hit in popular support.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.