RCMP report 62 per cent uptick in mental health, wellness call response as critics demand better data

The RCMP have seen a 62 per cent increase in mental health and well-being calls over the last five years—worrying but incomplete results that have critics demanding better data and redoubling calls for an inquiry into police-involved deaths for those in crisis.

In 2019, the RCMP responded to 149,986 mental health and well-being checks, up from 92,492 in 2015, according to RCMP data disclosed July 15. Because it’s pulled from three records management systems, each with different codes for calls, the RCMP said it’s difficult to offer consistent information on the nature of these wellness checks. Early 2020 numbers, pulled from these systems between mid-June and July 6, show that trend continuing apace with 94,285 recorded halfway through the year.

That echoes June 23 testimony by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who told MPs on the House Public Safety Committee that the number of calls the force responds to on mental health “are growing exponentially.”

The numbers were prepared in response to questions from The Hill Times at the end of June calling for data related to mental wellness checks, and for information about their outcomes, including the number that resulted in deaths. Police forces across Canada, including the RCMP, are under scrutiny following high-profile cases of Canadians being killed during police wellness checks where officers were responding to a person in crisis or believed to be in need of immediate help.

There could be a number of reasons for the increase, including population growth, or more awareness and understanding of mental health illnesses among Canadians and officers, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Caroline Duval by email, who cautioned against drawing conclusions based on the raw data alone.

Though the marked increase has some parliamentary critics concerned, the data is “very incomplete” and at best raises more questions, said Independent Senator Stan Kutcher.

“Bad data is worse than no data because it doesn’t tell us what we need to know, but it can fool us into thinking we know what we don’t know,” said the Nova Scotian Senator, who didn’t go as far to label these numbers as such, but said he was surprised the RCMP doesn’t seem to have “a consistent and coherent definition” of the term “wellness check.”

The RCMP doesn’t have one code or definition across its systems for “wellness checks” and it’s not able to separate how many are related to mental health. And, it was only in January of this year when a “well-being check” was added in B.C.’s records management system, the RCMP’s largest division. Plus, these checks may not all be related to mental health, the RCMP explained in an extensive “important caveats” section that accompanied that data.

For example, this data doesn’t represent all interactions with people suffering from mental illness, as some interactions might be filed as an assault or suspicious occurrence or noise complaint, for example, and it also includes well-being checks that aren’t mental-health related. Well-being checks could include requests to physically confirm the well-being of a loved one who is not responding or unreachable, the RCMP explained.

Green MPs, Sen. Pate call for inquiry

Still, to Independent Senator Kim Pate (Ontario), it’s a clear trend that speaks to the “evisceration” of social and health-care programs that help keep people mentally well, particularly for those most on the margins.

“It’s not a big surprise that the last system, the only system that cannot refuse the calls, really, are the police and prison system,” and it makes sense to see the numbers increasing here as they are in the prison system, noted Sen. Pate, who has advocated for prisoner rights for decades.

Last Parliament, Sen. Pate was part of the Senate Human Rights Committee that studied prisoner experiences, and the subsequent 2019 report noted an estimated 30 per cent of men in Canada’s prisons need psychological or psychiatric services, with witnesses suggesting a significant number of inmates also suffer from undiagnosed conditions. Up to two-thirds of all women in the correctional system, meanwhile, have identified mental health needs. Inmates over the age of 50, a growing population at federal institutions, have some of the highest rates of mental illness, the Senate report said.

On July 8, she joined Green MPs Elizabeth May and Jenica Atwin (Fredericton, N.B.) calling for an inquiry into the deadly checks. If the government doesn’t act to launch the effort, a Senate study may be the next quickest forum with the ability to call witnesses, said Ms. May (Saanich—Gulf Islands, B.C.).

The Green parliamentary leader also said former Liberal MP and public safety minister Ralph Goodale has offered good advice. He said amendments could be added to Bill C-3, which was tabled in the House before the pandemic started, to improve RCMP oversight, though he told The Hill Times it might be more efficient to introduce a new bill that he said should set deadlines for the RCMP commissioner to respond to recommendations from a renamed complaints commission; create an appeal mechanism; and create panels of experts from minority communities in Canada that would be involved in complaints reviews from members of that minority group.

As she’s been raising the issue, Ms. May added she’s concerned by anecdotal reports where some accuse the police of using mental health legislation to gain access and search homes when there’s suspicion of unrelated criminal activity.

“One thing that might be happening here, and I’m not alleging it is happening, but I want to make sure provincial mental health legislation is not used as a way to further harass or over-police marginalized people,” said Ms. May, who said Canadians are “very disturbed” by the number of deaths and need to know it’s safe to call police for help.

“If I dial 911 because I have a relative in distress, am I signing their death warrant? Is it safe? What does it mean that a wellness check results in death?”

Evidence ‘screaming’ for structural review: Davies

NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, B.C.) said the data shows a clear six-year upward trend in RCMP responses related to mental health and wellness checks, creating “no question” in his mind that the government must better train RCMP officers, calling for a “root and branch review” of existing methods.

More statistics aren’t necessary to demonstrate there’s already a need to have mental health professionals responding with police officers, said Mr. Davies, his party’s health critic. These integrated, often mobile, teams that pair plainclothes officers with psychiatric nurses or mental health officials should be “baked in” to all wellness checks. The RCMP said data about these teams and their numbers isn’t tracked nationally, as mental health is a provincial jurisdiction. Mr. Davies said he’s also concerned that in some remote areas, only one officer might respond to a call, when at least two should be present.

“A person with an illness should not end up with a bullet in them,” he said, and it’s clear it’s less a matter of how individual officers are responding, and more about the systems in place. “The evidence is screaming out for a structural review and systemic change.”

After reviewing the RCMP’s response and data, Mr. Davies said he’s concerned that key information is missing.

“It’s not enough to know how many times [RCMP are] responding, we want to know what the outcomes of those responses are. I don’t know if that speaks to lack of data collection, or a lack of data organization, or a reluctance to reveal the data.”

As for how many involved use of force or led to death, the RCMP couldn’t provide data specific to these checks. Of an average annual 2.8-million calls for service, RCMP said use-of-force interventions account for about 1,064 incidents, or 0.1 per cent.

In a manual review of member-involved shooting and in-custody death reports between 2008 and 2016, spokeswomen Catherine Fortin said there were no shootings, but in 2015 there was one in-custody death report that began as a wellness check. In that incident, on Sept. 28 in Cold Lake, Alta., a woman called fearing her ex-boyfriend was suicidal and when officers found him, the man had a firearm pointed at himself and later died by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Over the past five years, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission said in a statement July 21 that it has issued 14 reports dealing with cases where the RCMP’s actions concerning a wellness check or person in crisis were unreasonable. The commissioner said repeated findings have raised concerns about police adopting a “command and control” approach when responding to people who aren’t compliant.

The RCMP said data pulled from its three systems included violation codes flagged under the Mental Health Act as “offences” and “other activities” in the Police Reporting and Occurrence System (PROS) used by all divisions except B.C. and Halifax; occurrences labelled “mental health related” or with the relevant violation code in the Police Records Information Management Environment (PRIME) in B.C.; and files identified as mental health-related in Halifax District’s Versadex.

Data may not be comparable between each, the RCMP cautioned, and Halifax’s Versadex, with data only available since 2018, does not have a wellness check occurrence category, therefore a search was based on the term “wellness.”

Northern territories among highest rise in cases

Although cases have increased across jurisdictions, the jump in proportion shifts dramatically by region, which Mr. Davies said raises questions about what’s happening in places that have seen the most dramatic upticks, like in the North.

Yukon RCMP reported the largest increase in such checks, at 212 per cent from 2015’s 613 recorded, to 2019’s 1,914. More than 1,100 cases have already been reported halfway through 2020. Nunavut, meanwhile, reported an 148 per cent increase between 2015 to a high of 3,774 in 2019 and the Northwest Territories cases rose nearly 109 per cent in that same time frame, with 2,523 incidents reported last year.

In Prince Edward Island, 2015’s 464 cases have almost tripled, marking a 178 per cent increase in 2019. And in Ontario and Quebec, the numbers are lower as the only two provinces where it doesn’t provide frontline policing services, though it has a federal policing mandate in the National Capital Region.

“To be frank, I don’t think the government has a handle on this,” Mr. Davies said. “I don’t think they understand why there’s been a rapid increase in wellness checks and I absolutely think it’s clear we don’t have the tools to deal with this in a modern way.”

Sen. Kutcher said it’s impossible to get a clear picture of what is happening from the data provided, especially given the number of information systems it’s pulled from and the changing definitions.

“We don’t know when we’re looking by province and territory, whether or not what is being called a wellness check in one place is called a wellness check in another,” he said. “I can’t make any sense out of this.”

It’d be critical to know if the five years involved consistent definitions and consistent reporting of the same types of occurrences. If terms have broadened, then that could explain the increase. And, if police calls across the board have increased, then the increase in mental health occurrences might be less notable, or as Sen. Kutcher puts it: “If it’s proportional to all police service calls, then that tells us nothing.” The RCMP did not respond with this clarification by deadline.

All that’s clear, said Sen. Kutcher, is that more questions must be answered, and the issue requires in-depth critical study.

“What this tells me at this point is the RCMP database, as it relates to this particular issue, needs to have a critical review and overhaul to make sure that it is defining the variables clearly, that the same information is used across the country and that the content in the variables lets us do a more nuanced look.”

