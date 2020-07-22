Race-based reporting for crime data could become mandatory for police, says cop, as group eyes boosting efforts by 2021

Six years after police in Canada began reporting the Indigenous identity for victims and people accused of homicides to the country’s statistics agency, some officers are hoping to get buy-in from their colleagues to similarly enhance crime data on a wider scale by early next year. But beefing up efforts to collect such race-based data will need to be made mandatory nationwide to truly be effective, say some experts, placing a growing importance on the political will of decision makers to use that evidence to guide reforms.