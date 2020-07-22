Morneau says he’s reimbursed WE organization for $41,000 in unpaid ‘humanitarian’ trips bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he’s repaid the WE organization more than $40,000 to cover expenses related to two trips his family took in 2017 after recently realizing he hadn’t been charged.

In an appearance before the House Finance Committee on Wednesday, Mr. Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.) said he reviewed his family’s records and discovered that he was “unable to locate receipts” related to expenses incurred at “WE facilities” during those trips, including a “humanitarian” visit to Ecuador, which were unrelated to his work as minister.

“I expected and always had intended to pay the full cost of these trips. Not doing so, even unknowingly, is not appropriate,” he said. “My practice has always been to pay for expenses incurred.”

Mr. Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) are both facing probes being conducted by the ethics commissioner over their participation in deliberations that led the government to award WE the since-cancelled oversight of a $912-million program, which seeks to place students in volunteer positions in exchange for bursaries.

Conflict of interest rules stipulate that high-ranking public officials cannot accept free trips. NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus (Timmins–James Bay, Ont.) noted that Mr. Trudeau was found in violation of those rules when he vacationed at the Aga Khan’s private island at no expense to him and his family.

The rules prohibiting senior officials from accepting free travel extend to a minister’s family members.

Asked how it was possible for him to miss expenses related to those trips, Mr. Morneau said he and his wife paid for their flights and hotel accommodations. He said he hasn’t seen the “line-by-line” breakdown of the costs that WE has since been reimbursed for, but speculated that the cheque he recently cut for roughly $41,366 might be related to the cost of building materials for a school in Ecuador his family were helping to build, as well as for meals and ground transportation.

Both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau have apologized for not ducking out of conversations involving WE, with Mr. Morneau saying that his two daughters’ involvement with WE created a perception of a conflict of interest. Mr. Morneau’s daughter Grace is a contract employee at WE, where she works as an administrative assistant.

Mr. Morneau’s family have also made two “significant” donations to the WE organization worth $100,000, including as recently as June. He also said that he reached out to Craig Kielburger, who founded the WE brand with his brother Marc, on April 26 as part of an effort to touch base with business and community leaders. Neither one of them raised the government’s plan to deliver a student-volunteer program and WE’s interest in shepherding such an effort, according to Mr. Morneau.

Mr. Morneau offered a timeline of his and his office’s engagement with WE, saying that he had not been present for the cabinet COVID-19 committee meeting, in which Youth Minister Bardish Chagger (Waterloo, Ont.) presented ministers with the recommendation that WE be tasked with delivering the program. But he said he should have recused himself from the subsequent meeting, during which all cabinet members were present.

His recent disclosures come as the government is facing questions over whether WE has been afforded preferential treatment by the government, given the group’s close ties to Mr. Morneau and the Trudeau family. Mr. Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is a WE ambassador, while his mother and brother both have been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for appearing at the organization’s events.

The disclosures have also prompted the Conservatives to call on Mr. Morneau to resign.

Last week, Rachel Wernick, the senior bureaucrat at Employment and Social Development Canada who Ms. Chagger said was responsible for recommending WE, said she “volunteered” to hold an exploratory phone call with WE on April 19 after discussions with finance officials.

Mr. Morneau noted that he and the prime minister had begun discussing ways to provide additional support to students as early as April 5, when they spoke over the phone. He said he was part of a “briefing” on April 18 with departmental and ministerial officials, during which WE, along with other organizations, were mentioned for their work in engaging students.

Mr. Morneau committed to release all relevant correspondence related to his office’s discussions with WE.

The Kielburger brothers, the public faces of the WE brand, are expected to testify next week as part of the committee’s probe. The Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday that Mr. Trudeau has accepted the Finance Committee’s invitation to appear. Liberal committee chair Wayne Easter (Malpeque, P.E.I.) said the group had initially asked for the prime minister to attend on July 28, but that details about the schedule would have to be worked out.

According to Global News, records it obtained show the government had not entered an agreement with WE Charity, the charitable arm of the ME to WE social enterprise, as had been previously reported. Instead, the now-abandoned agreement to administer the program was signed with WE Charity Foundation, a separate organization that obtained charitable status more than a year ago and had been set up to “hold real estate,” according to Global. WE has an estimated $50-million in real-estate holdings. The organization has said it received “targeted donations” to invest in real estate.

In a statement, WE Charity said the WE Charity Foundation “does not hold, nor has it ever held real estate. In fact, it is a legal entity that never previously operated nor held any funds for any purpose, and was created in part to manage legal liability. The use of multiple corporate entities to isolate liabilities for particular projects is not uncommon.”

Michelle Kovacevic, assistant deputy minister with the department’s federal-provincial relations and social policy branch, said she and her team worked with ESDC to consider whether it was possible to enlist multiple organizations to administer the grant program after Mr. Trudeau announced on April 6 the government intended to provide more relief support for students. She testified that officials also considered Shopify, Imagine Canada, Volunteer Canada, Red Cross, and the United Way, along with WE Charity.

She said the two departments worked to brainstorm potential options for delivering aid to students. That included providing bursaries to students who volunteered in positions deemed essential during the pandemic, she said, adding it was ultimately ESDC that made the recommendation.

The clerk of the Privy Council Office, Ian Shugart, who oversees the federal public service, testified Tuesday that, given the price tag of the program, Mr. Morneau and Mr. Trudeau had to be involved in developing it, despite conflict of interest rules that aim to shield public officials from ethical entanglements.

The student bursary program has hit snags, as the government works to redeploy the public service to figure out how to administer it. The Canadian Alliance of Student Associations reiterated its call ahead of Mr. Morneau’s testimony urging the government to scrap the program and instead redirect the funds pledged to existing programs such as the long-running Canada Summer Jobs program and the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, set up in response to the pandemic.

– With files from Palak Mangat

