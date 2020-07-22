June lobbying a success with wage subsidy extension, groups say

With 2,002 recorded communications, June saw a dip in lobbying compared to each of the four previous months of 2020, but it was busier than the last sitting month in 2019.
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan, Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland were the top three most-lobbied cabinet ministers in June.
Some associations are calling their June lobbying efforts a success, after the government agreed to a widespread push to extend the emergency wage subsidy program.
Though still not made official, the government says it will comply with new trade policy provisions, including in trade talks with the United Kingdom, which began before the guidelines were agreed to in February.
'No one from our campaign, including our legal counsel, has been contacted about this investigation by any authorities or police organizations,' says Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for the Peter MacKay campaign.