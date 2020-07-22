Broader lessons to be learned from our quiet and off-the-side diplomacy

STRATHROY, ONT.—In 1969, prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau met with then U.S. president Richard Nixon and, while Trudeau praised our national partnerships, he also described the nature of Canada-U.S. relations in a way that remains relevant even today. He said, “Living next to you is in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly and even-tempered … one is affected by every twitch and grunt.” Recent comments made in The Hill Times by Liberal MP Wayne Easter, chair of the House Finance Committee, and Conservative MP Randy Hoback, his party’s trade critic, underscore that relations between Canada and our closest neighbour are a nuanced and delicate balance that requires constant effort and careful attention.