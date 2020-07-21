Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Top bureaucrat says Trudeau, Morneau’s sign-off on WE Charity deal was necessary

By Beatrice Paez      July 21, 2020

'To the best of my knowledge, officials did not engage in a detailed scrutiny of the financial affairs of the organization,' says PCO Clerk Ian Shugart.

PCO Clerk Ian Shugart, pictured in this file photo, says the prime minister's involvement with WE Charity was already a 'well-known fact,' and 'it did not particularly cross my mind there was anything [else] that needed to be disclosed.' The Hill Times file photograph
The top federal bureaucrat says the “scale” of the $900-million program WE Charity had been enlisted to deliver needed the approval of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, suggesting that it may have been difficult for them to extricate themselves from cabinet discussions. 

“Given the importance of the issue to the government’s overall efforts to deal with the impacts of the pandemic, and given the scale of the contribution up to $900-million, I don’t see a way that the prime minister or the finance minister responsible for public funds could not have had involvement in the policy development and the approval of finances on this scale,” said Ian Shugart, clerk of the Privy Council Office, who testified before the House Finance Committee on Tuesday. 

Both Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) and Mr. Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.), whose families have links to WE, have apologized for failing to recuse themselves from cabinet discussions related to the organization. They are facing ethics investigations over their involvement in approving the $900-million program under which WE Charity could have received up to $43-million. The program seeks to match students with volunteer organizations during the pandemic in exchange for grants that would help them pay for their education. 

Responding to questions from NDP finance critic Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.) about whether he was aware of the charity’s financial connections to Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau, the clerk said the prime minister’s involvement with WE has long been in the public domain, suggesting that the appearance of any conflict of interest had been dealt with.

“I must say that, of course, one of the standard means of dealing with a conflict of interest or appearance of a conflict of interest is disclosure,” he said. “The prime minister’s involvement being in the public domain, it did not particularly cross my mind there was anything that needed to be disclosed, because this was a well-known fact at the time.”

At the centre of the ethics commissioner’s investigations is whether Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau violated the rules in failing to recuse themselves. Before apologizing, Mr. Trudeau had defended the decision to select WE, saying it was the “only” organization capable of delivering a program of this scale. 

Mr. Shugart and Rachel Wernick, a senior bureaucrat at Employment and Social Development Canada, who was responsible for recommending WE, testified that it was best positioned to connect students with volunteer opportunities, given its network.

The clerk said there were two cabinet discussions on the program: once when it was brought to the government’s COVID-19 cabinet committee, and later to the entire cabinet for the sign-off. 

Mr. Shugart was repeatedly pressed by opposition MPs, including Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.) and Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin (Rivière du Nord, Que.), on whether the public service—which was responsible for recommending WE and negotiating the agreement with it—performed its due diligence in vetting the organization’s financial integrity. 

WE, as an organization, has since come under intense scrutiny for the handling of its finances. According to a recent Canadaland report, in 2018, an auditor found that the organization was in breach of its bank covenants for racking up large sums of debt while they acquired significant real-estate holdings. WE Charity has said that all of its real-estate investments were financed through targeted donations, and that its “policy of owning real estate” supports its work, according to Postmedia. 

Earlier this year, before it entered into an agreement with the government, several of its board members, including the chairs of both its U.S. and Canadian boards, resigned.

“How was it missed that they were in breach of bank covenants and the board responsible [was] in shambles, and there were all kinds of real-estate transactions that are questionable at best for an organization of this type?,” Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands, Ont.) asked. “How could something like that be missed?”

The clerk told the committee that the public service routinely applies due diligence, particularly in assessing the capacity of the organization in question to deliver a program. He said “no financial flags were raised” in the process.

“To the best of my knowledge, officials did not engage in a detailed scrutiny of the financial affairs of the organization,” he said. “I stand to be corrected by subsequent testimony. There were no detailed investigations of WE Charity’s financial affairs.”

When pressed by Mr. Poilievre about who in the public service “ought” to have flagged those concerns, Mr. Shugart pushed back at suggestions that bureaucrats had failed to thoroughly assess the credibility of the organization.

“That ‘ought’ assumes that there was a failure of duty, and I’m not prepared to accept that assertion,” Mr. Shugart said. “I do not know what information was available to whom about the broader dealings of the organization.” 

At the same time, the clerk conceded that the concerns raised by Mr. Barrett about WE Charity’s financial affairs were “an entirely reasonable line of inquiry.” 

“What I have said to the committee, to the best of my knowledge, is those issues were not raised,” he said. “ The focus, with respect to the contribution agreement, had to do with the capacity of the organization, effectively, to deliver the program. That is what the due diligence related to.”

The student program is being reorganized, as the public service assumes oversight.  

The committee is expected to hear from WE Charity’s founders, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger next week, while Canadaland’s Jesse Brown will appear on Wednesday. 

The Hill Times

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

