Why it is time for smart protectionism

Put simply, Canadian governments have a responsibility to practise smart protectionism where the risks to Canadians’ personal security and national security are high.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, pictured on the Hill on Feb. 7, 2020. While we can still hold free trade and integrated global supply chains as the goal, we also need to recognize that this view of the economy does not always serve our national interests, writes Christyn Cianfarani.