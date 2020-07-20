RCMP, Canada Elections commissioner probing O’Toole campaign allegation that it was hacked by MacKay campaign, says O’Toole campaign

The RCMP and the commissioner of Canada Elections have started probing Erin O’Toole campaign’s hacking allegation against the Peter MacKay campaign, a spokesperson for the O’Toole campaign told The Hill Times.

“It’s easy to be confused by the technical details of what took place, or muddy the waters with misrepresentations,” said Melanie Paradis, a spokesperson for the O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) campaign, in an email. “This is also not a political matter; it is a criminal matter. The RCMP and the Toronto Police Service agree, and they have launched an investigation after we notified them, along with the elections commissioner, of what took place.”

Ms. Paradis declined to share any specifics on when these investigations will conclude saying only that they’re ongoing.

“We are confident that, in due course, those responsible for the data breach and the resulting theft of confidential materials will be brought to justice,” Ms. Paradis said.

But a spokesman for the MacKay campaign told The Hill Times that their campaign is unaware of the existence of any ongoing investigation by police or any other authority.

“No one from our campaign, including our legal counsel has been contacted about this investigation by any authorities or police organizations,” said Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for the MacKay campaign in an interview with The Hill Times. “And my only comment would be, I will let others speculate on what this tactic by the O’Toole campaign means about the state of the O’Toole campaign. But I’m not going to comment on something that is allegedly under investigation.”

A Conservative source familiar with the file told The Hill Times that a Toronto Police detective who works with the cyber crimes wing has interviewed some O’Toole campaign staffers to gather evidence and other information relevant to the allegations. Reached by email, the detective told The Hill Times that the RCMP has now taken over the file. He did not provide any details. The RCMP in response to a query from The Hill Times declined to share the status of the investigation.

“The RCMP is examining this matter carefully with all available information and will take appropriate actions as required,” wrote the media relations services of the RCMP’s national division. “It would be inappropriate for us to provide any more comments on this matter at this time.”

Myriam Croussette, a spokesperson for the commissioner of Canada Elections, said the office does not confirm or deny the existence of any investigations for privacy reasons. She said the office reviews all complaints it receives and will launch an investigation only if it sees any evidence that a violation may have occurred. The office makes the information public on its website about a specific complaint only after the conclusion of an investigation, if there is a violation of the act, she said.

“In keeping with the confidentiality provisions of the act, the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections does not confirm whether it is conducting an investigation, or not, into a particular matter,” said Ms. Croussette. “As a result, I’m not able to speak to the specifics of your question.”

At issue is the allegation by the O’Toole campaign that a 19-year-old intern of Conservative MP Greg McLean (Calgary Centre, Alta.), a supporter of Mr. O’Toole, allegedly gave the log-in and password credentials to Jamie Lall, an Alberta organizer for Mr. MacKay. The student intern is a supporter of Mr. MacKay and had disclosed this to Mr. McLean proactively. According to a letter sent by the O’Toole campaign to the RCMP, Toronto Police and OPP on June 19, the log-in credentials were used to download a significant amount of strategy information, more than 100 hours of Zoom videos of strategy meetings, and other information, allegedly by supporters of Mr. MacKay in Alberta and in Ontario. The intern in question, who has now been let go by Mr. McLean, has taken full responsibility and in a statement to The Toronto Star and CBC last month has said that he downloaded the information and sent it to Mr. Lall but does not know if Mr. Lall accessed the information. Mr. Lall and the MacKay campaign have categorically denied any wrongdoing. But the O’Toole campaign stands by its allegation.

“We believe it is important to present the complete set of facts regarding the recent data breach which impacted our campaign,” Ms. Paradis told The Hill Times last week.

“A significant amount of our confidential campaign data and strategy was illegally accessed and stolen after an individual outside our campaign obtained an administrative password to our Zoom video conferencing account,” Ms. Paradis alleged.

Mr. Lall and the intern did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times. Mr. Lall, however, in an interview with The Toronto Star denied all allegations, adding that he’s “aggressively pursuing” legal action against the O’Toole campaign.

“All of these allegations I categorically deny, every single one of them,” said Mr. Lall. “I had nothing to do with this.”

Mr. Lall also tweeted on June 20 that “not a single word” of the O’Toole campaign’s allegations is true.

None of the allegations have been tested in a court of law.

The O’Toole campaign has also provided information about its hacking allegation against the MacKay campaign to the Conservative Party’s Leadership Election Organization Committee, but has not made a formal request for investigation.

“We have provided information, but we have not asked them to investigate bc this is a criminal matter,” wrote Ms. Paradis in a tweet, last month. “The request for an investigation has been submitted to the RCMP, OPP, and Toronto Police.”

Ms. Paradis echoed this view in her interview with The Hill Times, last week. She said the O’Toole campaign did not file an official request of investigation to LEOC because it believes “it’s a criminal matter” and that the police should conduct an investigation.

A Conservative Party spokesman declined to say whether the Conservative Party, or LEOC is investigating the complaint.

“As we understand from media reports that this may be a matter under consideration by legal authorities, the party and LEOC will not be making comment,” said Cory Hann, director of communications for the Conservative Party.

Conservative sources, meanwhile, told The Hill Times last week that LEOC is not investigating the issue.

It’s not unusual for leadership campaigns of any party to get nasty and divisive, but calling in the police to investigate a rival candidate’s campaign’s alleged questionable tactics is a rarity.

Former Saskatchewan Conservative MP Brad Trost who came in fourth place in the 2017 leadership election said that LEOC must investigate this issue and take appropriate action in order to reassure party members that the Conservative Party is committed to holding a fair nomination contest and will not allow dirty tricks.

“The LEOC needs to get involved and find out what’s true and what’s not, and sort this out for the good of the party nationally,” said Mr. Trost who is supporting Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and Conservative MP Derek Sloan’s leadership campaigns.

“We do not need this hanging over if Peter MacKay wins, and if it turns out that his team stole the data from the O’Toole people, then it’s an illegitimate win fairly clearly, particularly if it’s close. But if they didn’t, it had nothing to do with it, they should be given a clean pass and not be blamed for anything to do with it. So, LEOC should actually get involved and try to investigate this ASAP and clear the matter up,” said Mr. Trost.

Mr. Trost said the allegation is tough to prove in a court of law and that an investigation could be completed long after the leadership election. But if LEOC undertook an investigation, he said, it wouldn’t have to meet the same burden of proof that a police force has to file any possible charges. Also, he said, LEOC could complete its investigation a lot earlier than a criminal police investigation.

But some Conservative sources familiar with the issue disagreed, arguing that LEOC would not have been able to conduct this investigation as it involves potentially a criminal matter and does not have the legal authority to complete the job.

