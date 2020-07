Plus, Michael McNair has rejoined the Prime Minister’s office on a temporary basis, serving as a special adviser on the economic response to COVID-19.

The government recently moved oversight of its 16 ministers' regional offices to the Privy Council Office, plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured speaking to reporters about the government's response to COVID-19 outside Rideau Cottage on June 18, is once again getting advice from former PMO policy head Michael McNair.