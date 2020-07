'What we really need is some more official announcement by somebody who actually holds power, which is the current public safety minister, Bill Blair,' says former police watchdog Ian Scott.

Ralph Goodale served as Canada's public safety minister under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau between 2015 and 2019. The government should give the civilian oversight agency for the RCMP more power and resources, as just one of several steps needed to reform policing in Canada, he says.