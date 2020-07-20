History in the making, and Canadians should pay attention
July 20, 2020
Based on the numbers that have presented themselves so far and based on anecdotal evidence of voter-identification figures coming from inside each of the four campaigns, the long-shot candidate of four months ago has become anything from a long-shot today.
The average Canadian might not be aware, but Leslyn Lewis has made her way to the helm of the Conservative Party's leadership, in a cautious but confident manner, and she’s taking over the controls, writes Conservative Hill staffer Gerrit Van Dorland. Photograph courtesy of Commons Wikipedia
OTTAWA—The average Canadian might not be aware, but Leslyn Lewis has a good chance of winning the Conservative Party’s leadership next month.
'No one from our campaign, including our legal counsel, has been contacted about this investigation by any authorities or police organizations,' says Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for the Peter MacKay campaign.
Campaign Life Coalition has signed up 30,000-40,000 members to help Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan, the two social conservative candidates, according to Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for the organization.
'To date, there have not been direct attempts by the federal government to address the concerns of many Canadians with disabilities who have few alternatives,' Mayor Jim Watson wrote in the July 14 letter.