Christopher Evelyn takes over as chief of staff to Women and Gender Equality Minister Monsef

'No one from our campaign, including our legal counsel, has been contacted about this investigation by any authorities or police organizations,' says Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for the Peter MacKay campaign.
Campaign Life Coalition has signed up 30,000-40,000 members to help Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan, the two social conservative candidates, according to Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for the organization.
'To date, there have not been direct attempts by the federal government to address the concerns of many Canadians with disabilities who have few alternatives,' Mayor Jim Watson wrote in the July 14 letter.