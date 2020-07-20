U.S. election will have real outcomes for us, no matter who wins

A Biden administration would make much greater use of Buy American laws, with massive increases in public procurement or funding that would be confined to products and services made in the U.S.
It's on: While the approaches of Donald Trump and Joe Biden are clearly different, both are promising protectionist policies to voters who fear their country is falling behind—and either will create problems for us, even if Biden is the preferable choice, writes David Crane.
Photographs courtesy of Flickr
TORONTO—Regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election campaign in November, it will be a victory for America First.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'No one from our campaign, including our legal counsel, has been contacted about this investigation by any authorities or police organizations,' says Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for the Peter MacKay campaign.
Campaign Life Coalition has signed up 30,000-40,000 members to help Leslyn Lewis and Derek Sloan, the two social conservative candidates, according to Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for the organization.
'To date, there have not been direct attempts by the federal government to address the concerns of many Canadians with disabilities who have few alternatives,' Mayor Jim Watson wrote in the July 14 letter.